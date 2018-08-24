Asian Games 2018: GOLD! India win one Gold and two Bronze in Rowing

India kick-starts it's Day 6 campaign in Asian Games on a brilliant winning note. India has won one Gold and two Bronze medal in an unexpected sports of Rowing. India bags a medal in each of quadruple, doubles and men's singles ties.

Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh for winning the Bronze in the Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls

In the Men's Quadruple sculls event in rowing, Indian rowers Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal,Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh clocked 6:17.13 to win gold at the Asian Games 2018, Indonesia.

Indian rowers Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh clocked 7:04.61 to win bronze in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls as the Japanese duo bags Gold and Korea came second to win a Silver medal.

Meanwhile, Indian rower Dushyant clocked 7:18.76 to win bronze in Men's Lightweight sculls. Park Hyunsu of Korea won the Gold Medal and Hong Kong’s Chiu Hin Chun bagged the Silver medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Rowing team for their triumph in Indonesia. PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to the team of Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh for winning the Bronze in the Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls at the @asiangames2018. Their stupendous performance has made the entire country extremely happy. #AsianGames2018.’’

Congratulations to the team of Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh for winning the Bronze in the Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls at the @asiangames2018. Their stupendous performance has made the entire country extremely happy. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/2vVAyQVAc1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2018

India’s Sports Minister and Olympic medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also heaped praises of the men’s team success in the Rowing event in Indonesia. He wrote on twitter, “What a splendid team performance from Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh to bag a🥉in Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls at #AsianGames2018! I congratulate them for their great performance. #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames.”

What a splendid team performance from Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh to bag a🥉in Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls at #AsianGames2018! I congratulate them for their great performance. #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/lPlLh4aC2a — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 24, 2018

In the other events of the day-

1- Indian swimmer Advait Page tops Heat 1 in Men's 1500m Freestyle.

2- Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu qualify for 10m Air Pistol Women Final.

3- Archery: India beat Iraq 155-147 in Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations.

4- Indian shooters Harjinder Singh and Amit Kumar finish fourth and fifth respectively in 300m Standard Rifle Men Final.