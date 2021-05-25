Tokyo Olympics 2021: Indian rowers compelled to cancel foreign preparatory tour

India's ace double sculls rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh have been compelled to cancel their exposure tour to Portugal. The two Olympic-bound rowers were set to leave for Portugal for the tour that was slated to begin on June 1.

However, the restrictions in place for people coming from India to Portugal have played spoilsport. There are stern visa restrictions in place and Indians traveling to Portugal have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine. As a result, the trip had to be called off.

Last week, the Mission Olympic Cell had sanctioned INR 21 Lakh to Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh for the training camp at the Pocinho High-Performance Centre. The double-scullers were set to train in Portugal for five weeks ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

However, the duo is now left with no option but to resume their training at the Army Rowing Node in Pune.

Speaking on the matter, Rowing Federation of India (RFI) President Rajlaxmi Singh Deo told Sportstar:

"Yes, since the compulsory quarantine is not acceptable to us for it means a long gap in training with just two months away from the Olympics, we decided not to send the rowers. Luckily, the rowers got a feel of the conditions that will be there in the Tokyo Games since the qualifiers were held there. That way, it has been a terrific feat by both Arjun and Arvind to make the cut."

Less than two months left for the global sporting extravaganza

With less than two months left for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, this exposure trip to Portugal could have proven highly beneficial for Arjun and Arvind.

The duo have already qualified for the blockbuster sporting event and are set to take part in the men's lightweight double sculls.

Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat will now be looking to make the most of theirtraining at Pune's Army Rowing Node and will hope to end India's wait for an Olympic medal in rowing.

Even after the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian rowers have a busy calendar ahead of them. The 2021 World Rowing Championships are scheduled from 17 to 24 October and will take place in Shanghai, China.