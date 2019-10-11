Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland remain in the hunt for quarterfinal berth after defeating Russia

Scotland trounced Russia 61-0 to keep their quarter-final dreams alive.

Scotland faced Russia at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in a must-win fixture and that too with a bonus point at stake to be a contender for a place in quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup 2019.

The game from Pool A took place on 9th October at the same venue where Japan pulled out a surprise win against Ireland.

Scotland needed to win against Russia and then, they would be required to register a win against Japan in their last match of the group stage to qualify for the quarterfinals. Russia, on the other hand, was already out of the tournament as they failed to win even a single match in this World Cup campaign.

Scotland came into the match as favourites, and they went with a clear target in their mind, i.e., to play aggressive. They put a total of 61 points on the board and didn't let Russia score even a single time in the entire game. In the first half of the match, 21 points were scored.

A total of nine tries were scored in the match, out of which eight were converted, and all the conversions came from Adam Hastings. So without further ado, let's get to the result of the match.

Final Score: Scotland 61-0 Russia

Main Points: Scotland vs. Russia

Scotland scored a total of nine tries, out of which eight were converted. Adam Hastings scored all of them.

Adam Hastings became the top scorer of the match by picking up nearly half of the total points in the game. The fly-half pocketed 26 points by kicking in two tries and eight conversions.

George Horne also contributed 15 points as a result of three tries that made him the player with the most number of tries.

Scotland won the match with a bonus point, but they would need to pull off a victory against Japan on 13th October to proceed to the quarter-finals.

