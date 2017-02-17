10 best running shoes in India in 2017

From Adidas to New Balance, we list down the 10 best shoes for runners.

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 18:40 IST

The space in the front allows for extra toe movement

Whether it’s just a sprint down the road or an entire 42.195 km marathon, the key to a good run lies in selecting the right kind of shoes for one’s feet! It is imperative for dedicated runners to have the correct type of running shoes to reduce or minimise any chances of injury, prevent the onset of blisters due to friction and primarily, to make the run seem a wee-bit easier.

Comfort, fit, run duration, sole material, and weight are the key aspects in choosing a suitable pair of shoes. Sportskeeda lists down 10 pairs of shoes that are ideal for runners in 2017.

#1 New Balance Vazee Pace v2

These shoes are suitably light weight with firm yet responsive underfoot cushioning. With an accommodating toe box and some extra space allowing room for movement, they are particularly durable, especially on concrete and asphalt, preventing any kind of slip/fall due to a great outsole.

They are best suited for someone with a standard to narrow foot, with medium to high arches, due to the sturdy midsole and prominent toe curl.