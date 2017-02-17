10 best running t-shirts to buy in India

T-shirts should be light, comfortable and have moisture wicking qualities.

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 23:45 IST

Clothing plays a massive role in a runner’s performance

The notion that running is an easy sport to take up maybe true to a certain extent, but once you do take up the strides with dedication, well, you certainly need the right kind of equipment to perform to the best of your ability.

Apart from the all-important shoes, it’s also clothing that plays a massive role in a runner’s performance. T-shirts play a key role in a runner’s comfort level, for unlike the ordinary ones, they ensure breathability, help one feel lighter and avoid any kind of frustration or hassles on the track.

Sportskeeda examines the 10 best running t-shirts that people can go for in 2017:

#1 Tesla HyperDri Short Sleeve T-Shirt

This tee is made up of PlazmaSkin (100% polyester) which is a functional material developed by the manufacturer that helps the athletes remain fresh for a longer duration. Moreover, it features a shield on the outside which protects one’s body from the harmful UV radiations of the sun.

It senses moisture and has two-way circulation, which ensures that the t-shirt has a deodorising effect and does not emit any unpleasant smell.

#2 Nike Sphere Element Half-Zip Long Sleeve T-shirt

The long sleeves make it ideal for running in cooler conditions

Made up of 93% polyester and 7% spandex, this t-shirt with Dry Fit Technology helps the runner remain dry and comfortable for it traps the body's natural heat and allows sweat to escape. It is lightweight and the half-zip design ensures that one can adjust the coverage and breathability as per their requirement.

The long sleeves make it ideal for running in cooler conditions and it also features fold-over mittens and thumb holes to keep the sleeve in place.