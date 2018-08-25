The Game Changer 10K Run set to flag off in Bengaluru on Sunday

The GC10K Run First Edition has two competitive and one non-competitive category

The first edition of the Game Changer 10K Run, organised by The Game Changer, is all set to take place on 26th August at Sahakar Nagar Grounds, Bengaluru. The run will feature some of India’s top elite runners such as athletes from the Indian Armed Forces, Railways, Sports Authority of India and top runners from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, & Tamil Nadu as well as amateurs and first-time runners.

The GameChanger 10K Run is the beginning of a series of events across Bangalore aimed towards driving the youth of Bangalore to a fitter, healthier and sportier future.

The Game Changer and its director Mr. Raksha Ramaiah are focused on combating the sedentary lifestyles many youth of today are leading and give them a choice to lead active lives and make a tangible change for themselves and society.

For this event, we are also associated with the NGO Reaching Hand that is dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth and helping them lead a purposeful and healthy life.

We’re also inviting 310 Army personnel to run with us in an effort to formally recognise the armed forces’ efforts towards relief initiatives in all areas affected by the inclement weather in South India. Further, two Bengaluru FC players, striker Parag Shrivas & Defender/Midfielder Biswa Kumar Darjee will attend the inauguration.

The run is divided into 3 sections, a 10K competitive timed run, a 5K competitive timed corporate run, and a 5K non-timed run for the cause. All events are open to men & women.

Post the registrations from 5:45 AM and inauguration ceremony at 6:00 AM, the run will commence from 6:30 AM.

Along with medals, cash prizes of Rs. 15,000 for the winners, Rs. 10,000 for the runners-up, and Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 4,000 for the third and fourth place runners respectively have been announced by The Game Changer. In addition, the finishers who place 5th to 10th will receive Rs. 2,000 each.