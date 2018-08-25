Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Game Changer 10K Run set to flag off in Bengaluru on Sunday

thegamechangersblr
CONTRIBUTOR
News
14   //    25 Aug 2018, 20:23 IST

The
The GC10K Run First Edition has two competitive and one non-competitive category

The first edition of the Game Changer 10K Run, organised by The Game Changer, is all set to take place on 26th August at Sahakar Nagar Grounds, Bengaluru. The run will feature some of India’s top elite runners such as athletes from the Indian Armed Forces, Railways, Sports Authority of India and top runners from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, & Tamil Nadu as well as amateurs and first-time runners.

The GameChanger 10K Run is the beginning of a series of events across Bangalore aimed towards driving the youth of Bangalore to a fitter, healthier and sportier future.

The Game Changer and its director Mr. Raksha Ramaiah are focused on combating the sedentary lifestyles many youth of today are leading and give them a choice to lead active lives and make a tangible change for themselves and society.

For this event, we are also associated with the NGO Reaching Hand that is dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth and helping them lead a purposeful and healthy life.

We’re also inviting 310 Army personnel to run with us in an effort to formally recognise the armed forces’ efforts towards relief initiatives in all areas affected by the inclement weather in South India. Further, two Bengaluru FC players, striker Parag Shrivas & Defender/Midfielder Biswa Kumar Darjee will attend the inauguration.

The run is divided into 3 sections, a 10K competitive timed run, a 5K competitive timed corporate run, and a 5K non-timed run for the cause. All events are open to men & women.

Post the registrations from 5:45 AM and inauguration ceremony at 6:00 AM, the run will commence from 6:30 AM.

Along with medals, cash prizes of Rs. 15,000 for the winners, Rs. 10,000 for the runners-up, and Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 4,000 for the third and fourth place runners respectively have been announced by The Game Changer. In addition, the finishers who place 5th to 10th will receive Rs. 2,000 each.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bengaluru FC Football Distance Running
thegamechangersblr
CONTRIBUTOR
Experiencing the 220 km run in Hennur Bamboo Forest
RELATED STORY
The Rise of Running as a Sport in India
RELATED STORY
Four points to remember for a 5k run
RELATED STORY
Top 4 Standard Chartered Marathons in the World.
RELATED STORY
Tips on how to take up Trail Running
RELATED STORY
A Marathon In Forest - Durshet Forest Marathon
RELATED STORY
My Captivating 2018 Brooklyn Half Marathon Experience
RELATED STORY
How distinctive is trail running from the conventional...
RELATED STORY
Moon Run Ultra: 12 Hours Run
RELATED STORY
Running psychology tips: What to think about while...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us