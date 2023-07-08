Father of three, Usain Bolt teases his girlfriend on her special day

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt has been in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Kasi Bennett. Staying together for eight years, the couple has celebrated many occasions.

Recently, the athlete shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations of the love of his life in the most hilarious way, while enjoying his family vacation in Cabo, Mexico. Bolt indulged in teasing his wife with a famous cartoon character’s name.

Although Bolt and Bennett are a celebrity couple, they have kept their relationship supremely private. Even after so many years of their union, they have not disclosed how they met. However, the athlete confirmed his relationship in 2016 with Bennett through Instagram.

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett (Image via Instagram/kasi.b)

Recently, the father of three took to his Instagram profile to share hilarious stories about his dear girlfriend. He added a video of Kasi Bennett in her white bathrobe, showing her voluminous hair.

The 33-year-old looked into the camera from a distance and began waving her hair playfully. She also posed in her new look like a true model. Moreover, sharing the goofiness, Bolt added a cute birthday post for Bennett.

"Happy Birthday my baby"

In the video, when Kasi Bennett was playing with her hair, her athlete boyfriend attempted to hype her up by calling her “Mufasa."

Usain Bolt called her by The Lion King character’s name with a very intense tone. If one could see Bolt’s previous story, one will know that the expertise behind giving Kasi the extravagant haircut was of the athlete himself.

In that story, the birthday girl was seen enjoying a salon session with Bolt cutting her wet hair with scissors.

When is Usain Bolt planning to get married to Kasi Bennett?

After retiring from sports, Usain Bolt is presently concentrating on his family life with Kasi Bennett. The couple welcomed their first baby daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, in May 2020.

Then, they surprised the world in July 2021, by announcing the birth of their twin sons, Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt on the occasion of Father’s Day. Post the exciting news, the nine-time Olympics champ appeared in an exclusive interview with Mirror.co.uk, talking about his family life.

Regarding the possibility of his marriage with Bennett, the father of three stated:

“I’m definitely going to get married in the future, for sure.”

However, he indicated that the couple was more focused on giving their children a good upbringing. In fact, the GOAT runner said that managing three children was tougher than running 100 meters in under 9.6 seconds.

