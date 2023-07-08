“My non-existence of form and technique” - Usain Bolt gives it back to critics discussing his replacement

Legendary athlete Usain Bolt has set the bar high for the running world with his decade-long records.

In the aftermath of the eight-time Olympic champion’s retirement in 2017, the sports world saw new talent coming up. Among several strong athletes, sprinters Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley are currently on the radar for breaking Bolt’s unbeatable records.

However, the debate of potential athletes replacing the legend, made Bolt furious. As a result, the 36-year-old gave it back to his critics on his social media.

Usain Bolt stunned the world with his 100m and 200m records in 9.58 and 19.19 seconds, respectively, in 2009. However, the past performances of Fred Kerley reaching 100m in 9.76 seconds and Noah Lyles running 200m in 19.31 seconds have shown potential in them of breaking Bolt’s records.

However, to shut the discussion surrounding athletes replacing him, Bolt took a silent dig through a Twitter post on Thursday, July 6. The athlete wrote a message for his critics without taking any definite names but simultaneously managed to establish his point.

"Give thanks for what these so-called experts saying about my non-existence of form and technique. How many medals and world records have I got again?" His tweet read.

Through his post, Bolt reminded people of the several awards, titles, and medals that he has under his belt. He also indicated that people’s opinions of him did not matter to the Jamaican.

After retiring from athletics, Bolt shifted to newer spheres of his life. The legendary athlete indulged in several business ventures.

He released Champion Shave, a shaver with six blades for effective and smooth shaving. Moreover, Bolt founded an electric scooter firm Bolt Mobility, and restaurant chain Tracks & Records.

After retirement, Usain Bolt followed his forever personal goal

Post saying goodbye to his running career, Usain Bolt followed his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

At the age of 30, he began playing with the German club Borussia Dortmund. However, after a two-day trial, things did not work out and Bolt did not receive any contract.

He then joined Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners with whom he played matches and also scored goals that boosted his confidence. The Mariners also offered him a contract but eventually failed to meet Bolt’s $3 million wage demands.

Bolt ultimately realized that football was not his cup of tea. Hence, in 2019, he publicly announced turning down football as a personal goal.

