Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018: A Marathon to Remember

The 17th edition of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018 was a successful running event of which Singapore can be proud of. The new two-day event was not only exciting, but it also gave the runners a sense of pride as they approached the finishing line. The marathon witnessed participation of over 30,000 runners from 127 countries around the globe.

After the official press conference which took place on Friday at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, the marathon was flagged off on 8th December 2018, Saturday with the Kids Dash and the 5km and 10km marathons.

The second day was the all-important day with the elite athletes taking the centre stage. It was also a big day for the organisers as they introduced the Wheelchair marathon for the first time and was the first race to be flagged off at 4:30 AM in the morning from the iconic F1 Pit Building at the Marina Bay.

In the Men's Wheelchair event, Japan's Hokonuie Kota became the first ever male Wheelchair athlete to win the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018 with a timing of 1:35:36. After the win, Kota quoted, "The track was a bit tricky as the first half was quick and the second half was technical, I was able to maintain my rhythm and complete the race."

The Women's Wheelchair title was claimed by China's Lihong Zou. She completed the race in 1:46:48 and continued her good form after finishing third in the New York City Marathon 2018. She quoted, "Although there were quite a few turns and some steep ones as well, I am happy that I could keep myself on the track and finish the race."

The Elite Full Marathon for both Men's and Women's was dominated by the Kenyans. The Men's title was claimed by 24-year-old Joshua Kipkorir of Kenya who was also a debutant. He won the race with a timing of 2:12:20 and finished 1min 23 seconds ahead of his compatriot Felix Kirwa.

The fight for the Women's Elite championship was a rather close one between three Kenyan runners. But, by keeping her nerves in the dying moments, Priscah Cherono emerged as the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018 Women's Full Marathon Champion and she clocked a timing of 2:32:12. The 38-year-old ran her first ever marathon in Singapore.

From 3 months old to 86-year-old, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018 had participants from all generations. The excitement was clearly visible not only among adults but kid as well. Nikita Pattnaik, a 7-year-old shy girl, completed the dash along with her father and she quoted, "Even though I was sleepy, I enjoyed running. I would be back next year as well."

