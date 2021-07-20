Indian Sailing at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, and live streaming details

The Indian sailing team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin their campaign on 25th July 2021. Four sailors will compete in three events at the quadrennial event in Japan.

For the first time in Indian Olympic history, they will have sailors featuring in three events. Indian Sailing made its Summer Games debut at the 1972 Munich Olympics, when Soli Contractor and AA Basith finished 29th in the men's Flying Dutchman Class. Thereafter, the Indian Sailing contingent has competed in the 1984, 1988, 1992, 2004, and 2008 Olympics.

The Indian Sailing team will compete in the Olympics after 13 years. Nethra Kumanam created history by becoming the first Indian female sailor to qualify for the Olympics after finishing second in the women's Laser Radical at the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman.

Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard), KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar (men's 49er) booked their respective Tokyo Olympic berths at the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman.

Indian sailing team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Men's Laser: Vishnu Saravanan

Women's Laser Radical: Nethra Kumanam

Men's 49er: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar

Indian sailing team schedule and timings (IST) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

25th July 2021:

Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan

Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam

26th July 2021:

Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan

Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam

27th July 2021:

Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan

Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam

49er Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailors in action: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar

India’s High Commissioner to Malta Ms. Sangeeta Bahadur met #Tokyo2020 bound sailors @VishnuS28686411 & @nettienetty who is 1st Indian woman sailor to qualify



They are training in Malta at SailCoach Foundation with Olympian sailor Alexander Denisuic#Cheer4India@IndiainMalta pic.twitter.com/ZZWSMKYsRQ — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 9, 2021

28th July 2021:

49er Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailors in action: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar

29th July 2021:

Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan

Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam

30th July 2021:

Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan

Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam

49er Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailors in action: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar

31st July 2021:

49er Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Sailors in action: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar

Indian sailing team live streaming details

The live action of the Indian sailing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available for live telecast on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the events on Sony Liv. The live telecast of the sailing events at the Tokyo Olympics will begin at 8:30 am IST.

