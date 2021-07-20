Indian Sailing at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, and live streaming details

The Indian sailing team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin their campaign on 25th July 2021. Four sailors will compete in three events at the quadrennial event in Japan.
For the first time in Indian Olympic history, they will have sailors featuring in three events. Indian Sailing made its Summer Games debut at the 1972 Munich Olympics, when Soli Contractor and AA Basith finished 29th in the men's Flying Dutchman Class. Thereafter, the Indian Sailing contingent has competed in the 1984, 1988, 1992, 2004, and 2008 Olympics.
The Indian Sailing team will compete in the Olympics after 13 years. Nethra Kumanam created history by becoming the first Indian female sailor to qualify for the Olympics after finishing second in the women's Laser Radical at the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman.
Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard), KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar (men's 49er) booked their respective Tokyo Olympic berths at the Mussanah Open Championship in Oman.
Read: How many games are there in Tokyo Olympics 2021? Full list of sports at this year's Games
Indian sailing team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Men's Laser: Vishnu Saravanan
Women's Laser Radical: Nethra Kumanam
Men's 49er: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar
Indian sailing team schedule and timings (IST) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020
25th July 2021:
Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan
Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam
26th July 2021:
Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan
Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam
27th July 2021:
Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan
Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam
49er Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailors in action: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar
Read: Our goal will be to finish top 10 at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Varun Thakkar underlines Indian sailing duo's debut target
28th July 2021:
49er Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailors in action: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar
29th July 2021:
Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan
Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam
30th July 2021:
Laser Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Vishnu Saravanan
Laser Radical Women - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailor in action: Nethra Kumanam
49er Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailors in action: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar
31st July 2021:
49er Men - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Sailors in action: KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar
Read: Happy to prove women can do as much as men: Tokyo Olympics-bound sailor Nethra Kumanan
Indian sailing team live streaming details
The live action of the Indian sailing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available for live telecast on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the events on Sony Liv. The live telecast of the sailing events at the Tokyo Olympics will begin at 8:30 am IST.
Read: Vishnu Saravanan wants Indian sailors to be cool-minded like MS Dhoni at Tokyo Olympics