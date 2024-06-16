"One day, I would be World Number 1" - Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan talks about his ambitions ahead of Paris Olympics 2024.

When Vishnu Saravanan sets out in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea on his one-man dinghy at Olympics 2024, he would become only the second Indian sailor to represent the nation at multiple editions of the quadrennial event. The first to do so was Farokh Tarapore who made appearances at three consecutive Olympics from 1984 to 1992.

Sailing is one of the few sports that has been a part of the modern Olympics since the very first edition in Athens in 1896. However, in India, it isn't known much. Saravanan aspires to be the reason that propels the sport into the mainstream. He knows the best way to do it is by winning a medal at the Olympics.

"As sailors, we are not recognised much. Not many people know about it (the sport of sailing). So, it is hard to kind of put it out there. I always wanted to be the pioneer to bring it out (into the mainstream) by winning a medal. There is no other better way to put it out there," he said.

In a recently held press conference - facilitated by the Sports Authority of India, the Indian Olympic Association, and the Yachting Association India together - Saravanan was candid, forthcoming, and very expressive about his ambitions as well as the pressure that comes along with it. Sarvanan relishes both.

"Everybody wants me to win a medal, which is always nice because that means that they have faith in me. And I just have to believe in myself (in order) to do that. It is kind of positive. I like pressure. As Billie Jean King says, 'Pressure is a privilege.' So, I really like pressure. It helps me get in the zone."

The build-up of hopes and expectations around him is not just smoke and mirrors. They are backed by some notable performances over the last Olympic cycle. At Tokyo 2020, Saravanan was a youngster representing the country in a sport that had seen no Indian appearance since 2008. In his own words, he "didn't really care about the results."

In 2024, he is heading to the Paris Olympics as an Asian Games bronze medalist. A part of him still carries the hurt of missing out on the gold at Hangzhou.

"I won the bronze medal there," he continues. "That hurt a little bit. Because I was going strong and had the mindset to win the gold medal. But I am happy with what I received. It keeps me hungry and motivated. The next time I am there, I am gonna go for gold."

"It's the close ones that hurt the most. But in a way it also motivates me. Whenever I have been thrown down, I want to get back up..... Maybe I will feel better when I have the Olympic medal," Saravanan laughs to ensure that his ambition doesn't come across as over-confidence.

His most recent accolades include winning the EurILCA Europa Cup held in Spain in March 2024 and finishing 11th among 68 participants at the Semaine Olympique Francaise De Voile in the month after. Having finished the last year at No. 32, Saravanan has climbed the world ranking chart swiftly over the last few months and is currently ranked 17th.

"The other day I was surprised that I was back to (rank) 17. But (in a way it’s) no surprise because I have been doing very well this year. I have been consistently up there for sure. I missed out on the Top 10 in France, but I finished 11th which was my personal best in the senior class. It has given me a big boost of confidence and made me realise that I can be up there and that I can really do well if I bring my A-game. So, it shows potential and I am very happy about it," he said.

"World Rankings are important because I tell myself that one day I would be World Number 1 and it would nice to see that happening. It will happen one day and you would know before me," Saravanan added.

"Without my dad, I wouldn’t be where I am right now" - Vishnu Saravanan credits his father for his success

Vishnu Saravanan was introduced to the sport of sailing by his father Ramachandran. He is a retired armyman and a former sailor, who could not pursue his Olympic dream. He saw some talent in his children - Vishnu and Ramya - and started coaching both of them from a young age.

Sarvanan credits his success to his father.

"Without my dad I wouldn’t be where I am right now. My dad has always been a sports addict. He has always wanted me, himself as well as Ramya to achieve things. He has always done everything for us to do better. He would sacrifice his own time to be with us and to make our life easier, so that we could focus on our own little boats and make them go faster," he continued.

While Sarvanan competes in the ILCA 7 (also called One-Man Dinghy or Laser Standard) category, Ramya plies her trade in the NARCA 17 (Mixed Multihull) category. At the Hangzhou Asian Games, she sailed with the Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal.

Vishnu spends most of his time on the road, competing in different events in different parts of the world or training for them. He does miss his family at times, but the end goal keeps him going.

"It is definitely difficult. Last time I was in Mumbai was in February. I left the day after my birthday (24th February). I was hoping that I would (get to) see my family before the Olympics and somehow it happened (in an) unplanned (way). I am happy that it happened. Sometimes, I don’t even come home for 8 months. So it gets lonely but then I remember what the target is. That keeps me motivated," he signed off.

The sailing events at Olympics 2024 would be organized at the shores of Marseille, 660kms from Paris. Barring any delays due to inclement weather, the men's dinghy races would start on August 1, 2024.