Asian Games 2023 India Results on Day 4: Indian shooters shine with eight medals

Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023 witnessed an impressive display of talent by Indian shooters across various events, securing eight medals.

In the realm of shooting, Sift Kaur Samra emerged as a standout performer, setting a new world record, Asian record, and Asian Games record in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual event, securing the Gold. Ashi Chouksey added to the glory with a Bronze in the same event.

The Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event saw Ashi, Manini Kaushik, and Sift clinch Silver. The Women's 25m Pistol Team event witnessed a dominant performance by Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan, who secured the Gold.

Esha Singh continued her medal run, winning Silver in the Women's 25m Pistol Individual event. Anant Singh Naruka contributed to India's medal tally with a Silver in the Men's Skeet Final.

In a proud moment, sailor Vishnu Saravanan secured a Bronze in the Men's Dinghy ILCA7.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team commenced their journey in Pool A with a commanding 13-0 victory over Singapore.

Tennis witnessed setback as Sumit Nagal bowed out in the Men's Singles quarterfinals, and Shiva Thapa faced disappointment in boxing. However, Nikhat Zareen brought a glimmer of hope by advancing to the quarterfinals in boxing.

In Wushu, Rohit Jadhav secured the eighth position in the Daoshu final, while in swimming, Nina Venkatesh claimed the 14th spot in the Women's 100m Butterfly heats, falling short of a finals berth.

Meanwhile, Roshibina Devi Naorem continued her impressive run in Wushu qualifying for the gold medal match tomorrow.

Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on Day 4, September 27

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team: Silver

Team: Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Individual:

Sift Kaur Samra: Gold

Ashi Chouksey: Bronze

25m Pistol Women's Team: Gold

Team: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan

25m Pistol Women's Individual

Esha Singh: Silver

Men's Skeet Team: Bronze

Team: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka

Men's Skeet Individual

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka: Silver medal

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification

Manini Kaushik: 18th place

Women’s Skeet Individual

Parinaaz Dhaliwal - 11th

Darshna Rathore - 8th

Ganemat Sekhon - 17th

25m Pistol Women's Rapid

Rhythm Sangwan - 7th

Manu Bhaker - 5th

Boxing

Women's 50kg – Round of 16: Nikhat Zareen 5-0 Chorong Bak (Qualified for quarters)

Men's 92kg – Quarter Finals: Shiva Thapa 0-5 Askat Kutaev

Wushu

Roshibina Devi Naorem beats Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam 2-0 (Advances to Gold Medal)

Daoshu Final - Rohit Jadhav: 8th place

Swimming

Nina Venkatesh: 14th place - Women's 100m Butterfly

Maana Patel finishes 13th in - women's 100m backstroke heats

Cycling

Track Men's Sprint

David Beckham: Qualified 9th

Ronaldo Singh: Qualified 13th

Track Cycling - Women's Keirin

Shushikala Agashe: Finished 5th in the first-round heat 1

Basketball

5x5 Women: India beat Indonesia 66-46 in Pool A match

3x3 Men's: India won against Macao China 21-12 in the Pool C match

3x3 Women: India lose Round Robin stage to China, 8-22

Hockey

Women's Team: India won against Singapore 13-0 in the women's Pool A match

Sailing

Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan won the bronze

Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 - Nethra Kumanan - 4th

Men's Kite IKA Formula - Chitresh Tatha - 7th

Men's Windsurfing iQFoil - Jerome Kumar - 7th

Squash

Women's Team

India (Tanvi Khanna, Joshana Chinappa, and Anahat Singh) beat Macao China 3-0

India (Dipika Pallikal, Joshana Chinappa, and Anahat Singh) beat Nepal 3-0

Men's Team:

India (Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar) defeated Kuwait 3-0

India (Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar) lost to Pakistan 1-2

Taekwondo

Men's 80Kg - Shivansh Tyagi - Round of 32 finish

Women's 67Kg - Margerette Regi - Round of 16 finish

Tennis

Men's Singles: Sumit Nagal lost to Zhang Zhizhen of China in singles quarters (7-6, 1-6, 2-6)

Women's Singles: Raina lost to Kaji in singles quarters (6-3, 4-6,4-6)

Men’s Doubles - Quarterfinals

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni beat China's Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing (6-1, 7-6)

Mixed Doubles - Round 3

Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna beats Shimizu Ayano/Hazawa Shinji wins (6-3, 6-4)

Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri lost to Alex Eala/Alcantara Francis (4-6, 6-4, 8-10)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Sathiyan G/Manika Batra 3-1 Napat Thanmathikom/Suthasini Sawettabut (10-12, 11-8, 11-3, 11-8)

Mixed doubles round of 32

Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula 3-0 Chi Cheng Cheong and Hui Li Seak of Macau (12-10, 11-7, 11-7)

Chess

Men's Individual

Vidit Santosh Gujarathi: Fifth place

Arjun Kumar Erigaisi: Sixth place

Women's Individual

Koneru Humpy: Seventh place

Harika Dronavalli: Fourth place

Handball

Group stage women: India 26 - 26 Hong Kong

Equestrian

Hriday Chheda tops dressage intermediate I standings

Anush Agarwalla finished fourth

Divyakriti Singh placed 11th

Sudipti Hajela was eliminated

Esports

India lost 0-2 to Vietnam in the quarterfinals

Bridge

Men’s Team:

India 18.04 - 1.96 Philippines

India 10.97 - 9.03 Singapore

India 10.66 - 9.34 Bangladesh

India 12-0 against no competitor

Women’s Team

India 7.84-12.16 Thailand

India 11.87-8.13 South Korea

India 0-20 Chinese Taipei

Mixed Team

India 12-0 against no competitor

India 3.28 - 16.72 Hong Kong

India 17.19 - 2.81 South Korea

India 7.56 - 12.44 Philippines

Fencing

Men's Foil Team - Round of 16 - India vs Singapore - 30-45 Loss

Women's Epee Team - 30-45 win against Jordan

Women's Epee Team - Quarter Final - 25-25 lost to Republic of Korea