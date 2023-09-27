Asian Games 2023 India Results on Day 4: Indian shooters shine with eight medals

Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023 witnessed an impressive display of talent by Indian shooters across various events, securing eight medals.
In the realm of shooting, Sift Kaur Samra emerged as a standout performer, setting a new world record, Asian record, and Asian Games record in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual event, securing the Gold. Ashi Chouksey added to the glory with a Bronze in the same event.
The Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event saw Ashi, Manini Kaushik, and Sift clinch Silver. The Women's 25m Pistol Team event witnessed a dominant performance by Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan, who secured the Gold.
Esha Singh continued her medal run, winning Silver in the Women's 25m Pistol Individual event. Anant Singh Naruka contributed to India's medal tally with a Silver in the Men's Skeet Final.
In a proud moment, sailor Vishnu Saravanan secured a Bronze in the Men's Dinghy ILCA7.
The Indian Women's Hockey Team commenced their journey in Pool A with a commanding 13-0 victory over Singapore.
Tennis witnessed setback as Sumit Nagal bowed out in the Men's Singles quarterfinals, and Shiva Thapa faced disappointment in boxing. However, Nikhat Zareen brought a glimmer of hope by advancing to the quarterfinals in boxing.
In Wushu, Rohit Jadhav secured the eighth position in the Daoshu final, while in swimming, Nina Venkatesh claimed the 14th spot in the Women's 100m Butterfly heats, falling short of a finals berth.
Meanwhile, Roshibina Devi Naorem continued her impressive run in Wushu qualifying for the gold medal match tomorrow.
Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on Day 4, September 27
Shooting
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team: Silver
Team: Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Individual:
Sift Kaur Samra: Gold
Ashi Chouksey: Bronze
25m Pistol Women's Team: Gold
Team: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan
25m Pistol Women's Individual
Esha Singh: Silver
Men's Skeet Team: Bronze
Team: Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka
Men's Skeet Individual
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka: Silver medal
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification
Manini Kaushik: 18th place
Women’s Skeet Individual
Parinaaz Dhaliwal - 11th
Darshna Rathore - 8th
Ganemat Sekhon - 17th
25m Pistol Women's Rapid
Rhythm Sangwan - 7th
Manu Bhaker - 5th
Boxing
Women's 50kg – Round of 16: Nikhat Zareen 5-0 Chorong Bak (Qualified for quarters)
Men's 92kg – Quarter Finals: Shiva Thapa 0-5 Askat Kutaev
Wushu
Roshibina Devi Naorem beats Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy of Vietnam 2-0 (Advances to Gold Medal)
Daoshu Final - Rohit Jadhav: 8th place
Swimming
Nina Venkatesh: 14th place - Women's 100m Butterfly
Maana Patel finishes 13th in - women's 100m backstroke heats
Cycling
Track Men's Sprint
David Beckham: Qualified 9th
Ronaldo Singh: Qualified 13th
Track Cycling - Women's Keirin
Shushikala Agashe: Finished 5th in the first-round heat 1
Basketball
5x5 Women: India beat Indonesia 66-46 in Pool A match
3x3 Men's: India won against Macao China 21-12 in the Pool C match
3x3 Women: India lose Round Robin stage to China, 8-22
Hockey
Women's Team: India won against Singapore 13-0 in the women's Pool A match
Sailing
Men's Dinghy - ILCA7 - Vishnu Saravanan won the bronze
Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 - Nethra Kumanan - 4th
Men's Kite IKA Formula - Chitresh Tatha - 7th
Men's Windsurfing iQFoil - Jerome Kumar - 7th
Squash
Women's Team
India (Tanvi Khanna, Joshana Chinappa, and Anahat Singh) beat Macao China 3-0
India (Dipika Pallikal, Joshana Chinappa, and Anahat Singh) beat Nepal 3-0
Men's Team:
India (Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar) defeated Kuwait 3-0
India (Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar) lost to Pakistan 1-2
Taekwondo
Men's 80Kg - Shivansh Tyagi - Round of 32 finish
Women's 67Kg - Margerette Regi - Round of 16 finish
Tennis
Men's Singles: Sumit Nagal lost to Zhang Zhizhen of China in singles quarters (7-6, 1-6, 2-6)
Women's Singles: Raina lost to Kaji in singles quarters (6-3, 4-6,4-6)
Men’s Doubles - Quarterfinals
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni beat China's Zhang Zhizhen and Wu Yibing (6-1, 7-6)
Mixed Doubles - Round 3
Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna beats Shimizu Ayano/Hazawa Shinji wins (6-3, 6-4)
Ankita Raina/Yuki Bhambri lost to Alex Eala/Alcantara Francis (4-6, 6-4, 8-10)
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Sathiyan G/Manika Batra 3-1 Napat Thanmathikom/Suthasini Sawettabut (10-12, 11-8, 11-3, 11-8)
Mixed doubles round of 32
Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula 3-0 Chi Cheng Cheong and Hui Li Seak of Macau (12-10, 11-7, 11-7)
Chess
Men's Individual
Vidit Santosh Gujarathi: Fifth place
Arjun Kumar Erigaisi: Sixth place
Women's Individual
Koneru Humpy: Seventh place
Harika Dronavalli: Fourth place
Handball
Group stage women: India 26 - 26 Hong Kong
Equestrian
Hriday Chheda tops dressage intermediate I standings
Anush Agarwalla finished fourth
Divyakriti Singh placed 11th
Sudipti Hajela was eliminated
Esports
India lost 0-2 to Vietnam in the quarterfinals
Bridge
Men’s Team:
India 18.04 - 1.96 Philippines
India 10.97 - 9.03 Singapore
India 10.66 - 9.34 Bangladesh
India 12-0 against no competitor
Women’s Team
India 7.84-12.16 Thailand
India 11.87-8.13 South Korea
India 0-20 Chinese Taipei
Mixed Team
India 12-0 against no competitor
India 3.28 - 16.72 Hong Kong
India 17.19 - 2.81 South Korea
India 7.56 - 12.44 Philippines
Fencing
Men's Foil Team - Round of 16 - India vs Singapore - 30-45 Loss
Women's Epee Team - 30-45 win against Jordan
Women's Epee Team - Quarter Final - 25-25 lost to Republic of Korea