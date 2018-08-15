Asian Games 2018: Preview and analysis of India's chances in Sepak takraw

Sepak Takraw

Sepak Takraw is also known as kick volleyball, where they use a rattan ball and the players use their feet, knee, chest and head to kick the ball to the opponent's side to score a goal. The game involves a tremendous amount of agility, flexibility, jumping ability and power.

At the Asian Games, there are four disciplines in which the teams compete -- Quadrant and Team Regu in both the men's and women's, Regu and Team Doubles in the men's.

The events are to be held at the Ranau Sport Hall, Palembang, Indonesia from 19 to 22 August 2018. 6 nations are participating in the Team Regu for Men, divided into two groups.

Group A: Thailand (1), South Korea (2) and Malaysia (4).

Group B: Indonesia (3), India (5) and Iran (6).

In the King's Cup Sepak Takraw World Championships held in 2014, Thailand took the Gold, followed by South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia. In the 2015 Championships, Thailand took the Gold, followed by South Korea, Brunei and Malaysia.

At the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, Thailand took the Gold, South Korea took Silver, Indonesia and Malaysia settled for the Bronze.

Thailand are looking strong to retain the Gold medal at this year's Asian Games. India can spring a surprise by taking the Bronze medal, if they defeat Iran in the group stages. To win silver, though, they need to defeat Indonesia and South Korea and avoid facing Thailand in the semi-finals.

Indian Men’s Squad: Niken Singh Khangembam, Sandeep Kumar, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Seitaram Singh Thokchom, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Sanjeck Singh Waikhom, Akash Yumnam, Harish Kumar, Lalit Kumar, Ngathem Jotin Singh, Dheeraj, Gurumayum Jiteshor Sharma.

9 nations are participating in the Team Regu for Women, divided into two groups.

Group A: Thailand (1), South Korea (2), India (6) and Laos.

Group B: Indonesia (3), Vietnam (4), Myanmar (5), Malaysia and Japan.

In the King's Cup Sepak Takraw World Championships held in 2014, Thailand took the Gold, followed by Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam. In the 2015 Championships, Thailand took the Gold, followed by South Korea, China and Vietnam.

At the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, Thailand took the Gold, Myanmar took Silver, Indonesia and Vietnam settled for the Bronze.

Thailand are looking strong to retain the Gold medal in the women's event too, at this year's Asian Games. India will find the going tough, unless they are able to upset the Korean team.

Indian Women’s Squad: Tharangini Annam, Dolly Srivastava, Jwensinle Kesen, Khushbu, Manisha Kumari, Nganthoi Chanu Yanglem, Aruna Devi Mutum, Chaoba Dev.