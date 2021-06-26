2021 ISSF World Cup Day 3 Preview: When and where to watch the Indians in action, events list, streaming links

Saurabh Chaudhary clinched a bronze medal for India on Day 1 of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in the 10m Air Pistol Men's event. Meanwhile, the Indian women's team bagged a bronze medal for their nation in the final of the 10m Air Rifle Women's Team event.

The team consisted of female stars such as Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat, who defeated the Hungary side to bring home a medal.

Day 3 will be nothing short of exciting as the Indian stars will be seen in action once again. They will look to clinch a few more medals in the coming days and keep their morale high ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Here, we'll take a look at the Indian players who will be in action today (June 25) at the 2021 ISSF World Cup. We'll also look into the events they are competing in.

Which Indians will be in action today (June 26) at the 2021 ISSF World Cup & which events will they take part in?

A total of six Indians will be seen in action today at the 2021 ISSF World Cup. Three male shooters and as many female shooters will represent India on Day 3 of the 2021 ISSF World Cup.

18-year-old male shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar and 21-year-old female shooter Elavenil Valarivan will be seen in action today competing in the final of the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at 1:30 PM IST.

Four Indian shooters will compete in the final of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event on June 26. The four shooters comprise two males and as many females.

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal are the female shooters, while bronze medalist Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma are the two male shooters in the fray.

No Indian shooter is in the fray for the Final Skeet Team Men & Women's events.

When & where to watch the 2021 ISSF World Cup?

The ongoing edition of the ISF World Cup will be available live on the event's official Live Stream Channel. One can tune in and catch the live action five minutes before the start of each event.

Here is the list of events with their timings (All Times are as per IST):

Final 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, 1:30 PM IST

Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, 5:45 PM IST

Final Skeet Team Women, 8:00 PM IST

Final Skeet Team Men, 9:30 IST

Edited by Rohit Mishra