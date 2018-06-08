Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Indian colts to look out at Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018

A look at 5 Indian athletes who show promise for Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018.

Animesh Pandey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 02:13 IST
43

5 Indian colts who can shine at the Youth Olympics 2018
5 Indian colts who can shine at the Youth Olympics 2018

After a highly successful Singapore 2010, and a not so great Nanjing 2014, Team India is ready to send their largest contingent ever to the 3rd edition of the Youth Olympics, to be held at Buenos Aires, Argentina, from 6th October onwards.

As of now, there are 35 and counting young athletes from India, who can bring glory to the nation in the 3rd edition. Not only shall they pry for the coveted podium, the resurgent Indian contingent shall also aim for the elusive gold medal, something India is yet to win at the Youth Olympics, despite having participated twice at Singapore 2010 and Nanjing 2014.

Following are some top contenders for a remarkable performance at Buenos Aires 2018, who can give India her own slice of glory

#5 Jyoti Gulia

Jyoti
Jyoti Gulia: India's boxing hope

Though her story resembles quite a lot like Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', this Haryanvi pugilist didn't have the support the famous Phogat sisters had from their father. Her family being dead against her passion of boxing, Jyoti literally had to run from pillar to post in order to realize her dream of pursuing boxing.

Her moment of redemption came rather beautifully, when she not only clinched a gold medal at the AIBA Youth Women's World Boxing Championships, held in Guwahati last year, but also secured a direct ticket for the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics.

Incidentally, she is the only Indian boxer as of now, who has managed to get a quota for the Youth Olympics. It would be interesting to see if Jyoti manages to do what Shiva Thapa narrowly missed at Singapore 2010 edition, i.e. win the elusive Youth Olympics gold medal.

Buenos Aires Youth Olympics 2018
