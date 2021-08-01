Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput in men's 50m rifle three positions event at Olympics 2021: Preview, rankings, when and where to watch (IST)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput will lead India’s challenge in the men’s 50m rifle three positions event in Tokyo. The event will mark the end of shooting competitions at the Olympics 2021.

Sanjeev Rajput won India’s first Olympic quota for the event at the ISSF World Cup in Rio, Brazil in 2019. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the second quota at the 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha, Qatar.

The 20-year-old Tomar, who makes his Olympic debut in Tokyo, is the current world No.2. Sanjeev Rajput, the 40-year old veteran, is World No.6. After competing at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, he will make his third attempt to win the elusive medal in Tokyo.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has been in good form recently. He won the 50m rifle three positions gold at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi and entered the finals at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. He also progressed past the qualification stage of the men’s 10m air rifle event in the same competition.

Sanjeev Rajput, the now retired Indian Navy officer, can’t be discounted either. He finished sixth at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. However, he was eliminated in the qualification stage of the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia.

The 50m rifle three positions event consists of three positions - kneeling, prone and standing. In the qualification stage, all shooters fire 40 shots from each of the three positions. The qualification stage runs for a duration of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

The top eight shooters from the qualification stage then compete in the final. Scores at the qualification stage have no bearing on the final. The elimination in the final begins after 15 shots in kneeling, 15 shots in prone and 10 shots in standing position.

Istvan Peni of Hungary and Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine are strong contenders and will challenge Tomar and Rajput in their quest for Olympic glory.

Watch Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput live in action:

Qualifications - 8 am IST - 2nd August, Monday

Final - 1:20 pm IST - 2nd August, Monday

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The qualification round is unlikely to be televised. The finale will air live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at the 2021 Olympics.

Edited by SANJAY K K