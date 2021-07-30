Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant in women's 50m rifle three positions event at Olympics 2021: Preview, rankings, when and where to watch (IST)

Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant are among India’s last medal hopes at the Olympics 2021. The two markswomen will compete in the women’s 50m rifle three positions event on July 31, Saturday. The Indian shooting team has yet to win a medal at the Tokyo Games.

27-year-old Anjum Moudgil is the current World No. 27 while her 40-year compatriot Tejaswini Sawant is ranked 28th. Both are making their debut Olympic appearances in Tokyo.

India won only one Olympic quota for the women’s 50m rifle three positions event. Tejaswini Sawant secured the lone berth at the 14th Asian Shooting Championship in 2019.

However, the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) decided to field Manu Bhaker in both women’s 10m air pistol (along with Yashaswini Deswal) and women’s 25m pistol event (along with Rahi Sarnobat).

Due to the double-start rule, the Olympic quota won by Chinki Yadav in the 25m event was exchanged for Anjum Moudgil in the 50m rifle three positions. The quota can only be swapped within the same gender.

Anjum Moudgil is an ISSF World Cup silver medalist. She also won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a record qualification score.

Tejaswini Sawant is a veteran shooter with multiple ISSF World Cup medals to her name. She topped her event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a record final score.

However, the two shooters haven't been in great form lately. In the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, Tejaswini was placed 20th and Anjum 32nd. Neither qualified for the eight-shooter final.

When and where to watch (IST): Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant in women's 50m rifle three positions event at Olympics 2021

The qualification round consists of three positions - kneeling, prone and standing. In each position, the shooter has to fire 40 shots.

In the final, elimination begins after 30 shots (15 shots in kneeling position and 15 in prone). The schedule for this event at the Olympics 2021 is as follows:

Qualifications - 31 July, Saturday - 8:30 am IST

Final - 31 July, Saturday - 12:30 pm IST

Qualifications are unlikely to be telecast. The final can be viewed on Sony Sports Network channels like Sony Ten1, Sony Ten2, Sony Ten3 and Sony Six. Web streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast India's events at the 2021 Olympics.

