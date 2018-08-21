Asian Games 2018: 10 things you need to know about India's latest Silver medallist Sanjeev Rajput

Sanjeev Rajput won a Silver medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games

After 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhury won the gold medal on Day 3 of the ongoing 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, veteran Sanjeev Rajput clinched the silver medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event to add another medal to India's tally. India is currently at the 7th position in the medals tally with 3 Gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

In that same event, China's Zicheng Hui won the gold medal with a score of 453.3, while Rajput finished second with 452.7. Japan's Takayuki Matsumoto claimed the bronze medal with a score of 441.4.

Let us a have a look at the 10 things you need to know about the shooter:

#10 A Sailor-turned shooter

Born on January 5, 1981, in Yamunanagar, Uttar Pradesh, after his completion of school days, Sanjeev Rajput joined the Indian Navy as a sailor at the age of 18.

#9 Success within three years

Sanjeev started his shooting career in 2001, winning his first major title three years later in 2004, when he secured the three golds and a silver medal in the SAF Games in Islamabad.

#8 The peak of his career

In 2005, he won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in Melbourne. A year later, in 2006, he claimed podium finishes at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games and the Doha Asian Games.

#7 Olympic qualification with a national record

In 2007, he clinched an Olympic berth by making a new national record of 1170/1200 in ISSF World Cup Fort Benning, USA, by breaking his own record of 1165 (50m air rifle).

#6 Receives Arjuna Award

In 2010, he received the prestigious ‘Arjuna Award’ for his outstanding achievements in the field of shooting.

#5 Honours continue

Later that year, Sanjeev was named as the Services Best Sports Person for the year 2009-10.

#4 World Cup Gold medal

Winning the Gold medal at the 2011 Changwon ISSF World Cup is another highlight of his career. Sanjeev claimed the top position in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

#3 Arrested for alleged rape charges

In 2016, the shooter was arrested for an alleged rape charge filed by a national level shooter. The woman shooter physically attacked Sanjeev during his participation in the shooting nationals in Pune.

#2 The low point in his career

He later pleaded innocence regarding the matter, although the incident caused a sudden speed breaker in his career. "No matter how strong one is, such incidents are bound to leave one shaken. I was also shaken but I know I am right. I have full trust in the judiciary and truth will prevail. I am clear in my heart, my conscience is clear,” said the shooter back then.

#1 The comeback

Overcoming the unfortunate turn of events, Sanjeev Rajput made a memorable comeback to the shooting circuit, winning a Silver medal at the 2017 Brisbane Commonwealth Championships and the Gold medal at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. (both in 50m rifle 3 positions event).