Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian Games 2018 : 5 Things We Learned on Day 2 

Mayuresh Barve
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
123   //    21 Aug 2018, 11:53 IST

Day 2 of the Asian games had so many Indian superstars on it's roster. Many of them were medal contenders. The day had the likes of Olympic Bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, Olympic Silver medalist P V Sindhu, India's another ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Vinesh Phogat in action. Also in action were the Men's and Women's Kabaddi Team, Men's Hockey Team, Shooters like Apurvi Chandela, Manvanjit Sandhu, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Shreyasi Singh. So India had a lot of expectation going into the second day of the Asian Games. India managed to bag three more medals to its tally on day 2.

It was a very promising start to the day as Indian shooter Deepak Kumar managed to win a Silver Medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Event. He was 5th in the qualification round with total score of 626.3. Contesting along side him was another Indian shooter Ravi Kumar who along with Apurvi Chandela gave India their first medal on day 1. Ravi was one place ahead (at 4th place) of Deepak Kumar in the qualification round with a score of 626.7. In the Finals, a bad shot of 9.2 in the 6th series cost Ravi his chances for the medal. Whereas, Deepak upped the ante in Final's and shot consistently well throughout the Final Series. He ended the Final with a total score of 247.7 just falling short of China's Yang Haoran who finished with a games record of 249.1. The second Silver of the day also came in shooting, in the Men's Trap event where young 19-year old Indian shooter Lakshay won Silver hitting 43 out of 50. Apurvi also qualified for the finals in Women's 10m Air Rifle event. But unfortunately she could not win a medal and finished 5th.

Let us review the top 5 things from day 2 of the Asian Games 2018.

#1 Vinesh Phogat creates history

Vi
Vinesh Phogat created history by winning Gold at the Asian Games 2018

The biggest story of the day came in Wrestling when Vinesh Phogat created history by winning Gold in Women's Freestyle 50 Kg category. She became the first Indian women wrestler to win a Gold in Asian Games. Vinesh was in a fabulous form as she won two of her four bouts on technical superiority. On her road to the podium to finish with a Gold she beat China's Sun Yanan by 8-2, Korea's Kim Hyungjoo by 11-0 in the quarterfinals, Uzbekistan's Yakshimurato by 10-0 in the semi-finals and Japan's Irie Yuki by 6-2.

Unfortunately, other Indian Wrestlers were not able to add a medal to the tally. The biggest disappointment being Olympic Bronze Medalist Sakshi Malik. Sakshi lost in the semi-finals of her bout and she also failed to win her bronze medal match. Another medal contender Pooja Dhanda started so well to reach the semi-finals. On the other hand, Sakshi lost in the semis and was not able to win her Bronze Medal bout. All in all, it was a bittersweet performance in Wrestling on Day 2.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asian Games 2018 India Men's National Hockey Team Indian Kabaddi team Saina Nehwal Vinesh Phogat Leisure Reading
Mayuresh Barve
CONTRIBUTOR
Asian Games 2018: Shooters to open India's account on Day 1
RELATED STORY
Strive for Sixteen Golds (India at Asian Games 2018)-III
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput to open the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar open...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Day 2, Indian medalists
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 5 things you didn't know about Deepak...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: All the Games records in shooting
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: 10 things to know about Apurvi Chandela...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian colts to look out at Buenos Aires Youth Olympics...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 : India win first Silver medal 10m Air...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us