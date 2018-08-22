Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 22

Day four of the 2018 Asian Games will see Indian eyes firmly cast toward the shooting range wherein lies the promise of more medals, of course, not without obstacles in the form of stiff competition and heightened expectations.

Teenage sensation Manu Bhaker, fresh from her Commonwealth Gold, will be in action in the Women's 25m Pistol along with Rahi Sarnobat. Anjum Moudgil, who is a big medal prospect, will shoot for glory in the 3 Position 50m Rifle together with Gaayathri Nithyanandham. The morning will see the shooters shoot to determine placings followed by the finals later in the afternoon for both events.

Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh and Naveen will look to add to the medal count from wrestling as they are involved in the Men's 77 kg, 87 kg and 130 kg categories respectively.

Plenty of interest in the swimming pool as Avinash Mani and Sajan Prakash will be looking to get past their Heats and into the finals in the Men's 100m Butterfly. Likewise with Sandeep Sejwal in the Men's 100m Backstroke. The Indian men's team is also in action in the 100m Freestyle relay.

Following a big win in their opening match, the Indian men's hockey team take on Hong Kong in their second Pool A game.

A big day on the tennis courts where India's players have made steady progress. Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Guneswaran will attempt to make the quarters in the Men's Singles while Ankita Raina is looking to go into the semis in the Women's Singles. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan along with the team of Ramanathan and S Nagal will try and force their way into the semis of the Men's Doubles. Bopanna is also in action in the Mixed Doubles. A busy day all around.

After Recurve action on Tuesday, the Compound archers make their bow on Wednesday. Again, tomorrow is just the ranking shootouts to determine the match-ups for the knock-outs. The women's team is the number 1 ranked team in the world while the men are 7th.

Rohit Kumar is in the repechage in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls as he tries to get into medal contention. There are also Indians in the Women's Four and Men's Lightweight Eight.

Still not satisfied? You can tune into Wushu where four Indians are in semifinal action.

Bridge, which is featuring at the Asian Games for the very first time, continues tomorrow.

Here is the complete schedule for Wednesday:

ARCHERY

(8 am onwards)

Compound Women's Individual - Jyothi Vennam, Trisha Deb, Madhumita Kumari, Muskan Kirar

Compound Women's Team

(12:50 pm onwards)

Compound Men's Individual - Sangampreet Singh, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini

Compound Men's Team

Compound Mixed Team

BRIDGE

(8:30 am onwards)

Men's Team (currently 3rd after three qualifying rounds)

Mixed Team (currently 3rd after three Round-Robin matches)

Super mixed Team (currently 9th after two qualifying rounds)

HOCKEY

12:30 pm Men's Pool A - India vs Hong Kong

ROWING

8:50 am Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Repechages - Rohit Kumar

9:00 am Women's Four

9:10 am Men's Lightweight Eight Repechages

SHOOTING

(7:30 am onwards)

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions - Anjum Moudgil, Gaayathri Nithyanandham (Finals @ 12 pm)

Women's 25m Pistol - Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat (Finals @ 2 pm)

SWIMMING

Heats (7:30 am onwards)

Men's 100m Butterfly - Avinash Mani, Sajan Prakash,

Men's 100m Backstroke - Sandeep Sejwal,

Men's 100m Freestyle Relay

TAEKWONDO

9:15 am Men's 80 kg, Round of 32 - Navjeet Maan

TENNIS

8:30 am

Men's Singles, Round of 16 - Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Guneswaran

Women's Singles, Quarterfinals - Ankita Raina

Women's Doubles, Round of 16 - Ankita Raina & PG Thombare

10:30 am

Men's Doubles, Quarterfinals - Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan, Ramkumar Ramanathan/S Nagal

1:30 pm

Mixed Doubles, Round of 16 - Rohan Bopanna/Ankita Raina

VOLLEYBALL

5:30 pm Men's Pool F - India vs Qatar

WRESTLING

(11:30 am onwards)

Men's Greco-Roman 77 kg, Round of 16 - Gurpreet Singh

Men's Greco-Roman 87 kg, Round of 16 - Harpreet Singh

Men's Greco-Roman 130 kg, Round of 16 - Naveen

WUSHU

(7:30 am)

Men's Tajijian - Gyandash Singh

(5:30 pm onwards)

Women's Sanda 60 kg, Semifinals - Roshibina Devi,

Men's Sanda 56 kg, Semifinals - Santosh Kumar

Men's Sanda 60 kg, Semifinals - Bhanu Pratap Singh

Men's Sanda 65 kg, Semifinals - Narender Grewal

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)