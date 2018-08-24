Asian Games 2018 : Women golfers to open the Indian challenge on Day 7

Day 7, i.e. 25 August 2018 shall see women golfers in action once again, as they begin the 3rd round of their respective events at the Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games 2018. Though on backfoot, the Indian golfers have enough time to bounce back in style, provided they perform well.

The golfers will be followed by the skeet shooters, who will close a successful shooting campaign for the Indian contingent, and would love to add a few medals of their own. Shooters Rashmi Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon would represent India in the women's skeet, while shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Sheeraz Sheikh would represent India in the men's skeet category. They shall be followed up by the male golfers, who have impressed everyone with their skilful performance, and look all set to bring home another set of a medal. They'll try to jump into the lead in both the individual and the team events, as Round 3 goes underway.

Anish Bhanwala to gun for glory on Day 7

They shall be followed up by teenage sensation Anish Bhanwala, who is representing India in the Men's 25 m. Rapid Fire Pistol along with Shivam Shukla. Anish will look forward to bringing home more honours from this event, given that he is already a Commonwealth Champion.

Anish will be followed up by the Indian recurve archers, who shall participate in the team rounds for the respective categories. Having already been knocked out of individual competition, this is the last chance for the Indian team, if they do not wish to return empty-handed as in the case of Incheon 2014.

The Indian archers shall be followed up by the Indian volleyball team, who shall compete against the Maldives in order to progress to the next round. With a win and a loss each, India shall aim to give their all against the Maldives if they wish to progress to the next round.

They shall be followed up by Chetan Balasubramaniam, who shall open India's account in the athletics event, as he competes in the preliminaries of the Men's High Jump event. He shall be immediately followed by sprinting sensation from Indian Navy, Muhammad Anas Yahiya, who along with Rajiv Arokia, shall compete in the Men's 400 m. event.

Can Muhammad Anas end the golden drought in Men's 400 m. after 52 years?

It's been 52 years since India last won a gold medal in the sprinting events, and it would be interesting to see if Muhammad Anas manages to break that jinx or not. He shall be followed by the badminton players, who shall aim to make a breakthrough to the quarterfinals. Now that the men's singles players are officially out of contention, the onus shall be on the Indian stars P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal to move a step closer to history by cruising into the semifinals. Apart from them, the doubles players shall also try their luck.

The badminton players shall be followed by Indian boxer Pavitra, who shall aim to make it to the Round of 16. She will compete against Parveen Rukhsana of Pakistan in her opening bout. Pavitra shall be followed by Vikas Thakur, who had clinched a bronze medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018. He shall aim to make a mark at this edition as well as he participates in Men's Weightlifting 94 kg.

Vikas Thakur shall be followed up by the squash players, who shall aim for a 2nd consecutive finals since Incheon 2014. While Saurav Ghosal would be up against the Hong Kong opponent, Dipika Pallikal would have to compete with ex-world champion Nicol Ann David from Malaysia, and Joshna Chinappa would compete with Subramaniam Sivasangari from Malaysia.

Indian eves aim to carry forward the winning momentum against South Korea in women's hockey at Asiad 2018

The squash players shall be followed up by the Indian women's hockey team, who shall aim to carry forward the winning momentum against erstwhile Asian powerhouses South Korea. Though far easier than said, it can be possible, for India are no more the weaklings from Incheon 2014.

The hockey players shall be followed by Sarita Romit Singh, who shall be representing India in the women's hammer throw. She shall be followed up by Sreeshankar M., who is representing India in the men's long jump event.

Sreeshankar shall be followed up by Dutee Chand, who shall aim to get back into action through the Women's 100 m. event. She shall be followed by Indian Navy stalwart Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, who shall aim to make history in the Men's Shot put event at the Asian Games 2018. He shall be followed by runners Sanjivani Jadhav and Suriya Loganathan, who will compete in the Women's 10000 m. event.

Can Hima Das create her legacy at Asian Games 2018?

The day shall come to a close with legendary athlete Hima Das running in the Women's 400 m. heats. Hima, who has created a sensation with a legendary gold medal at the World Under 20 Athletic Championships in the same event, will look forward to extending her legacy in this event.

Following is a summarized lineup [All timings as per Indian standard time]:-

4:30 a.m. onwards:- Golf [Round 3 - Men and Women [Individual and Team]] 6:30 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Qualifications - Skeet [Men and Women]] 7:30 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Qualifications Stage 2 - Men's 25 m. Rapid Fire Pistol] 8:05 a.m. onwards:- Archery [Heats to Semifinals - Recurve [Men's Team and Women's Team]] 8:15 a.m. onwards:- Volleyball [Men's Team Preliminaries - INDIA vs. the Maldives] 8:30 a.m. onwards:- Athletics [Preliminaries - Men's Long Jump] 8:40 a.m. onwards:- Athletics [Heats - Men's 400 m.] 11:30 a.m. onwards:- Badminton [Pre Quarter Finals - Women's Singles, Men's Doubles and Women's Doubles] 11:40 a.m. onwards:- Boxing [Women's Lightweight Round of 32 - Pavitra vs. Parveen Rukhsana [Pakistan]] 12:30 p.m. onwards:- Weightlifting [Men's 94 kg.] 1:30 p.m. onwards:- Squash [Semifinals - Women's Singles and Men's Singles] 6:30 p.m. onwards:- Field Hockey [Women's Team Preliminaries - INDIA Vs. South Korea] 6:45 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Heats - Men's Long Jump] 6:45 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Women's Hammer Throw] 6:50 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Men's Shot Put] 7:00 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Finals - Women's 10000 m.] 7:30 p.m. onwards:- Athletics [Heats - Women's 400 m.]