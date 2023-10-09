Asian Games 2023 Shooting: 3 biggest positives for India after the tournament

India returned from Hangzhou with a record medal haul of 107 medals, and about one-fourth of those medals have been won in shooting. It’s fair to say that Indian shooters were one of the stars of the 2023 Asian Games. They won 22 medals, second only to athletics 29 and seven golds which is second to none for India in any sport.

With world records being set, game records being broken and more medals won than ever before, India’s shooters showcased a remarkable and unprecedented performance.

Here are three positives to take home from the Asian Games for the Indian shooters.

#1 Return at the biggest level

The young Indian brigade of shooters started showing their talent on the international level for the first time in 2018. First at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where they won 16 medals. Later that year at the Asian Games, Indian shooters took home nine medals.

Alongside these, stellar performances continued at ISSF events, which meant that suddenly shooting became India’s Olympic medal sport. Going into the Tokyo Olympics it was hugely expected that shooters such as Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will add to the medal tally.

Due to a combination of factors such as the postponement of the Olympics and limited opportunities for game practice due to COVID, the young Indian shooters disappointed at the biggest level.

They failed to win the medals and were dealt with a huge shock that they needed to handle pressure better if they wanted to clinch Olympic titles.

After the Olympics, it has been a quiet couple of years for shooting in India. They have hung around performing well at ISSF events but with the likes of shooting being controversially removed as a sport from Commonwealth Games 2022 they haven’t got a chance to truly show their power till these Asian Games.

In Hangzhou, they became fearless and did not succumb to the pressure. This was Indian shooting's biggest performance and what a time for it to come as we head towards an Olympic year.

#2 Performance in Olympic events

The number of shooting events is lower at the Olympics compared to the Asian Games. The shining light though is India has performed and medalled in events at these Asian Games, which are also Olympic events.

In the 50m rifle, Sift Kaur Samra is now the world record holder. In the men's category of the same event, Aishwarya Pratap Single’s silver medal-winning score of 459.7 was just behind the world record.

In the 10m air pistol, India bagged a 1-2 finish as Palak Gulia set a Games record. Esha Singh finished second and both shooters were within touching distance of the world record.

India also medalled in other categories, which are also Olympic events like the 10m air rifle or the 25m pistol. This is a good sign going into the Olympics where India will be a medal contender in multiple events rather than just one or two.

#3 Young Shooters

The majority of India’s shooters who participated in these Asian Games are less than 24. They have their best years ahead of them and they are already performing and winning on the world stage.

Manu Bhaker, who is just 21, has now become a senior member of this squad. An Olympian now participated in her second Asian Games, Bhaker is seen as a veteran going into these games. This is a huge positive for India as over half of the shooters have a long and bright career still ahead of them.