Athletes who accept the challenges and adapt well will succeed: Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra at the launch of his sixth ABTP centre in Gurugram.

What’s the story?

Former shooting champion and Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra is hopeful that the Indian shooters will finish with a rich tally of medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In case you did not know

Abhinav Bindra is India’s only individual Olympic gold medal winner, as of now, in the 10-metre Air Rifle event at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. He also has nine Commonwealth Medals and three Asian Games gold medals to his name.

The heart of the matter

Bindra stressed that adjusting to your circumstances and making yourself well prepared for events was an integral part of any sportsperson’s routine, and that the present-day unpredictability caused by the coronavirus epidemic was an additional challenge before the Tokyo Olympics.

Bindra who was talking to the media at the launch of the sixth Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP) Centre in partnership with Daivam Wellness said that, “Those who accept the challenge and adapt well, will be successful.”

He also added that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was keeping a check on the grave coronavirus situation and would ensure the best health measures for the athletes. When asked about the possibility of the Olympic Games getting postponed or cancelled, Bindra urged people to have patience and requested the athletes to focus on their preparation.

What’s next?

The Indian shooting contingent consists of athletes who have previously won at elite tournaments and it also has a few young athletes who have the experience of playing in the Youth Olympics. It will be interesting to see if the shooters can demonstrate their true potential and win multiple medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

