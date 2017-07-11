Former Indian shooter Joydeep Karmakar taunts Sachin Tendulkar on Bharat Ratna, gets trolled on Twitter

Tendulkar had earlier tweeted about the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A storm erupted on social media late last night as former Indian shooter Joydeep Karmakar posted a tweet taunting former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar on his Bharat Ratna credentials. In his tweet, Karmakar took a sarcastic dig at the Master Blaster and pointed out his incorrect grammar, before going on to comment on his Bharat Ratna award in a distasteful manner.

Tendulkar had tweeted his thoughts on the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where pilgrims on their way to the famous Amarnath shrine were attacked and seven of them were killed. The former Indian batsman tweeted:

Deeply disturbed by the terror attack on #AmarnathYatra pilgrims. Thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and their families. — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2017

There was absolutely nothing wrong or controversial in Tendulkar’s tweet. In fact, it offered thoughts and prayers to the victims, which is only a good thing coming from such a popular public figure.

However, Karmakar did not feel so and was quick to respond, taking a dig at the legendary cricketer’s grammar, before commenting on his Bharat Ratna award, which Tendulkar had received a few years back. There have been questions raised about India’s highest civilian honour being awarded to Tendulkar in the past, but Karmakar’s response was truly uncalled for.

Here’s what he said:

What a grammatically correct statement..no wonder you deserved the Bharat Ratna — joydeep karmakar (@Joydeep709) July 10, 2017

Karmakar’s claim to fame is his fourth place finish at the 2012 Olympics, where he finished in fourth place and missed out on the bronze medal by a whisker in the Men’s 50m Rifle Prone event. He qualified for the final in London after a shoot-off and in the final, he finished with a score of 699.1, which meant a spot just behind the podium – 1.9 points behind Slovenia’s Rajmond Debevec.

The shooter is also an Arjuna award winner from 2012 and has a silver medal to his name from the 2010 ISSF World Cup, where he broke the Asian record with a score of 599/600.

Anyone questioning or insulting Sachin Tendulkar on social media, knowingly or unknowingly, always gets a volatile reaction, if the Maria Sharapova and British Airways incidents are anything to go by. Karmakar was subsequently trolled on Twitter by people, who called him names such as ‘idiot’, ‘armchair commentator’ and some unsavoury words as well.

Here are a few tweets:

bhai kaun hai tu....respect de thodi...jo tere samne hai wo jo keh de wo sahi hai — Ashish Shekhawat (@ashish_singh86) July 10, 2017

What else we can expect from pseudo intellectuals of Bengal — Shivesh (@ShiveshSarowa) July 10, 2017

Easy to be an armchair commentator. With his clout he should start a campaign. — NakamoNavarro (@navarro_nakamo) July 10, 2017

First Of all Learn To respect our national Treasure.. @Joydeep709 — Poojan Patel (@p_poojan_) July 10, 2017

So u r here to correct the grammars of people... No wonder no one knows u — Birupakshya Singh (@veer28_t) July 11, 2017