Full list of Indian shooters at Olympics 2021: Participants, Events, and Schedule

Olympics 2021 is all set to begin on July 23. India will be sending its biggest ever contingent of 120 athletes to the Games in the hope of this being the most successful Olympic campaign. The Indian team of 15 shooters, will be expected to make a lot of noise at the Tokyo Olympics.

India has sent a talented and young bunch of shooters who have achieved a lot of international success over the past couple of years. Youngsters like Elavenil Valarivan, Saurabh Chaudhary and Divyansh Singh Panwar are all prospects that could possibly finish on the podium. Here's a look at all the participants and schedule of all the shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

5 new sports to watch at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

India's shooting schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 [IST]

July 24, Saturday: 10 M Air Rifle Women

Participants: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan

Qualification: 5:00 AM - 6:45 AM IST

Finals: 7:45 AM IST

Victory Ceremony: 8:35 AM IST

10 M Air Pistol Men

Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma

Qualification: 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM IST

Finals: 12:00 PM IST

Victory Ceremony: 12:50 AM IST

July 25, Sunday: 10 M Air Pistol Women

Participants: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal

Qualification: 5:30 AM-6:45 AM IST

Final: 7:45 AM IST

Victory Ceremony: 8:35 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's biggest medal prospects in shooting events | Part 1

Skeet Men's Day 1

Participants: Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Qualification: 6:00 AM-12:30 AM IST

10 M Air Rifle Men

Participants: Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

Qualification: 9:30 AM-10:45 AM IST

Final: 12:00 PM IST

Victory Ceremony: 12:50 AM IST

July 26, Monday: Skeet Men's Day 2

Participants: Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Qualification: 6:30 AM - 10:30 AM IST

Final: 12:20 AM IST

Victory Ceremony: 1:55 AM IST

July 27, Tuesday: 10 Air Pistol Mixed Team

Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal

Qualification: 5:30 AM- 6:35 AM IST

Final: 7:30 AM IST

Victory Ceremony: 8:35 AM IST

10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team

Participants: Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan

Qualification: 9:45 AM-10:50 AM IST

Final: 11:45 AM IST

Victory Ceremony: 12:40 PM IST

July 29, Thursday: Women's 25 M Pistol

Precision Stage: 5:30 AM-9:15 AM IST

July 30, Friday: Women's 25 M Pistol

Participants: Rahi Sarnobat

Rapid Fire Stage: 5:30 AM- 8:15 AM IST

Final: 10:00 AM IST

Victory Ceremony: 10: 50 AM IST

July 31, Saturday: 50 M Rifle 3 Positions Women

Participants: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant

Qualification: 8:30 AM - 11:15 AM IST

Final: 1:00 PM IST

Victory Ceremony: 2:00 PM IST

August 2, Monday: 50 M Rifle 3 Positions Men [Final day of shooting at Tokyo Olympics]

Participants: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput

Qualification: 8:00 AM- 10:45 AM IST

Final: 12:20 PM IST

Victory Ceremony: 1:20 PM IST

Also Read: List of Indian Athletes Qualified For 2021 Olympics

Edited by Diptanil Roy