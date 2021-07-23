Full list of Indian shooters at Olympics 2021: Participants, Events, and Schedule

Olympics 2021 is all set to begin on July 23. India will be sending its biggest ever contingent of 120 athletes to the Games in the hope of this being the most successful Olympic campaign. The Indian team of 15 shooters, will be expected to make a lot of noise at the Tokyo Olympics.
India has sent a talented and young bunch of shooters who have achieved a lot of international success over the past couple of years. Youngsters like Elavenil Valarivan, Saurabh Chaudhary and Divyansh Singh Panwar are all prospects that could possibly finish on the podium. Here's a look at all the participants and schedule of all the shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.
5 new sports to watch at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics
India's shooting schedule at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 [IST]
July 24, Saturday: 10 M Air Rifle Women
Participants: Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan
Qualification: 5:00 AM - 6:45 AM IST
Finals: 7:45 AM IST
Victory Ceremony: 8:35 AM IST
10 M Air Pistol Men
Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma
Qualification: 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM IST
Finals: 12:00 PM IST
Victory Ceremony: 12:50 AM IST
July 25, Sunday: 10 M Air Pistol Women
Participants: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal
Qualification: 5:30 AM-6:45 AM IST
Final: 7:45 AM IST
Victory Ceremony: 8:35 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's biggest medal prospects in shooting events | Part 1
Skeet Men's Day 1
Participants: Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Qualification: 6:00 AM-12:30 AM IST
10 M Air Rifle Men
Participants: Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar
Qualification: 9:30 AM-10:45 AM IST
Final: 12:00 PM IST
Victory Ceremony: 12:50 AM IST
July 26, Monday: Skeet Men's Day 2
Participants: Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
Qualification: 6:30 AM - 10:30 AM IST
Final: 12:20 AM IST
Victory Ceremony: 1:55 AM IST
July 27, Tuesday: 10 Air Pistol Mixed Team
Participants: Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal
Qualification: 5:30 AM- 6:35 AM IST
Final: 7:30 AM IST
Victory Ceremony: 8:35 AM IST
10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team
Participants: Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan
Qualification: 9:45 AM-10:50 AM IST
Final: 11:45 AM IST
Victory Ceremony: 12:40 PM IST
July 29, Thursday: Women's 25 M Pistol
Precision Stage: 5:30 AM-9:15 AM IST
July 30, Friday: Women's 25 M Pistol
Participants: Rahi Sarnobat
Rapid Fire Stage: 5:30 AM- 8:15 AM IST
Final: 10:00 AM IST
Victory Ceremony: 10: 50 AM IST
July 31, Saturday: 50 M Rifle 3 Positions Women
Participants: Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant
Qualification: 8:30 AM - 11:15 AM IST
Final: 1:00 PM IST
Victory Ceremony: 2:00 PM IST
August 2, Monday: 50 M Rifle 3 Positions Men [Final day of shooting at Tokyo Olympics]
Participants: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput
Qualification: 8:00 AM- 10:45 AM IST
Final: 12:20 PM IST
Victory Ceremony: 1:20 PM IST
Also Read: List of Indian Athletes Qualified For 2021 Olympics