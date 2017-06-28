Gagan Narang provides platform for young guns to hone their shooting skills in Lucknow

Gagan's Gun for Glory academy was inaugurated in Lucknow yesterday.

by Press Release News 28 Jun 2017, 19:34 IST

Olympic medalist Gagan Narang mentors the Sports Minister of Uttar Pradesh

India’s Olympic shooter Gagan Narang took another step in his journey to provide state of the art facilities and sports science support to the young talented shooters of the country as a Gun for Glory (GFG) Shooting Academy was inaugurated in Lucknow yesterday.

The academy which possesses an air conditioned set up of 14 lanes in the 10 Meter Air Rifle and Air Pistol Shooting to start with will provide a platform for budding talents to transform into National shooters. As the academy opens up to enrolments, plans to introduce other disciplines of shooting are also in the pipeline for the near future.

The ceremony which was graced by Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, UP also inaugurated North India’s first GFG Academy and supported the initiative Gagan had embarked upon with the vision of 2024, 10 medals shooting India.

“I would like to thank Mr. Tiwari and UP Government for extending their support to the initiative. UP has a lot of talents in shooting who could very well go on to become champion shooters for the country in the upcoming years. I am quite sure that with the help of proper training, facilities and world-class equipment, these talented kids will grow into world beaters and make the country proud,” Gagan said during the launch of the academy.

As GFG lays the roadmap for more academies in the country, it is worth noting that they have already nurtured and churned out world-class shooters such as Pooja Ghatkar, Mahima Turhi Aggarwal, Apurvi Chandela, Heena Sidhu and Rahi Sarnobat in the past.

“We want more and more talented youngsters to take up the sport and earn laurels for the country. We will constantly conduct talent searches in Lucknow and promote and nurture the deserving candidates through scholarships,” the former Olympic Bronze Medallist, Narang added.

As Gagan keeps laying out more academies in the country, it will only become easier for the young guns to train in state of the art facilities and bring further glory to the country in the field of shooting.