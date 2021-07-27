India at Olympics 2021: 3 takeaways from 10m air rifle mixed event as Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan, Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil lose in qualification stage 1

Indian pairs Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan and Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil were both eliminated in qualification stage 1 of the 10m air rifle mixed event at the Olympics 2021. They were ranked 12th and 18th respectively in a field of 29 pairs.

This was yet another off-day for the Indian shooting contingent at the Olympics. Earlier in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, neither of the two Indian pairs could progress into the final.

#1 Divyansh Singh Panwar had another off-start

World No. 2 Divyansh Singh Panwar’s split-up of the three series is as follows - 103.6, 104.1, 105.6. Clearly, he would have liked to shoot better in the first series. He started slowly in the men’s 10m air rifle individual event as well, scoring only 102.7 points in the initial 10 shots.

World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan shot 105.0, 104.0 and 104.2, the last two below the ideal 105+ mark. The duo jointly aggregated 626.5 points (Divyansh Singh Panwar - 313.3 points and Elavenil Valarivan - 313.2 points).

The pair of Divyansh Singh and Elavenil won gold at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, India in March 2021. They have been shooting together since their junior days in 2018. Considered one of India's medal prospects in Tokyo, they failed to rise to the occasion.

#2 Deepak Kumar’s inconsistent form proves costly!

Deepak Kumar’s three series tally read 103.4, 105.3, 102.7. His inner tens were separated by a couple of ordinary shots. He had as many as four shots under 10.0. At the international level, each shot below 10.0 hampers the chances of qualification.

Anjum Moudgil was on her Olympic debut today. In the three series, she had scores of 103.0, 105.0, 104.4 against her name. The Indian pair scored 623.8 points in total (Deepak Kumar - 311.4 and Anjum Moudgil - 312.4).

#3 End of the Olympics campaign for air rifle shooters:

For the air rifle shooters, the campaign has been unsuccessful. Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar, Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela have all been off-target. None of them could make a mark and progress past the qualification stages in either individual or mixed events.

The onus is now on the rifle shooters of the three positions event. Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil will lead India's charge in this event. Except Sanjeev Rajput, all of them are competing in their maiden Olympics.

