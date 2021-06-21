2021 ISSF World Cup: Top Indian shooters to watch out for

The 2021 ISSF World Cup is scheduled to begin on 22nd June (Tuesday) in Osijek, Croatia. After the New Delhi leg, this is the second and last stage of the prestigious Shooting World Cup before the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian shooting contingent is expected to make headlines in the Croatian leg of the 2021 ISSF World Cup after a stupendous performance in New Delhi. They won 32 medals, including 15 gold medals. 13 Indian shooters are set to compete at the ISSF World Cup in Croatia, with seven women and six men featuring in individual and team events.

For over a month now, Indian shooters have been training in Croatia. They also participated in the 2021 European Shooting Championships. The 2021 ISSF World Cup is an ideal competition for shooters in order to get prepared for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

With just a month left until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contingent is expected to make use of the opportunity at the 2021 ISSF World Cup, with hopes of winning medals at the quadrennial extravaganza.

On that note, let's take a look at the top Indian shooters to watch out for at the 2021 ISSF World Cup.

#1 Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker has established herself as one of the best pistol shooters India has ever produced. The 19-year-old from Haryana has been in the limelight since she clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Manu Bhaker is considered one of the medal hopefuls for India in shooting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She will be participating in three shooting events – 10m Air Pistol, 25m Air Pistol, and the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team at the quadrennial extravaganza in Japan, making her the first Indian shooter to feature in three events at the Olympics.

Manu Bhaker has won seven gold medals in the ISSF World Cup. With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 just a month away, Manu will be looking to give her best shot at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Croatia before getting on the flight to Japan.

#2 Saurabh Chaudhary

Saurabh Chaudhary in action at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi

Saurabh Chaudhary is one of the shooting stars of India. The youngster has been consistent with his performances since 2018. He is currently ranked 2nd in the world in the 10m Air Pistol Men.

The 19-year-old from the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh first shot to fame with three gold medals in 10m Air Pistol, Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol, and 10m Air Pistol team junior at the 2018 Junior ISSF World Cup. That year, Saurabh also won a gold medal at the Youth Olympics, followed by another gold at the Jakarta Asian Games.

At the ISSF World Cup, Saurabh Chaudhary clinched 11 honors, including eight gold medals. The Meerut lad is set to compete at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek after a successful campaign in the New Delhi leg of the shooting world cup. He is also one of India's medal hopefuls in shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

#3 Divyansh Singh Panwar

Divyansh Singh Panwar is one of the top Air Rifle shooters in the world. The 18-year-old lad has been the world no.1 men's air rifle shooter since 2019.

Divyansh shot into the limelight when he won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Putian, China. He bagged a total of five gold medals at the shooting world cup. The silver medal in the Beijing leg of the 2019 ISSF World Cup earned him a berth at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In the New Delhi stage of the 2021 ISSF World Cup, Divyansh Singh Panwar won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team with Elavenil Valarivan. He will compete in three events in the Croatia leg of the shooting World Cup - 10m Air Rifle Men, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, and 10m Air Rifle Team Men.

Considering his performances over the last couple of years, Divyansh is one of the medal prospects in shooting for India at the mega-event in Japan.

#4 Elavenil Valarivan

Elavenil Valarivan

Elavenil Valarivan is one of the Indian shooters to watch out for at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. In recent years, the 21-year-old has been consistent with her performances. She is currently the world no.1 women’s 10m Air Rifle shooter.

Elavenil first burst onto the international scene with a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle junior at the ISSF Junior World Cup. Subsequently, she won three Gold medals at the Junior World Cup. In 2019, Elavenil Valarivan again broke into the limelight by taking home a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Hailing from Ahmedabad, Elavenil Valarivan was selected to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in April 2021. At the 2021 ISSF World Cup, she will compete in the 10m Air Rifle individual, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, and 10m Air Rifle Team Women.

#5 Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Yashaswini Singh Deswal is one of India's pistol shooters alongside Manu Bhaker. She is ranked no.1 in the world in the 10m Air Pistol Women. The 24-year-old has been representing India since 2014.

Yashaswini first broke into the limelight with a gold medal and two silver medals at the 2016 ISSF Junior World Cup. In 2019, she secured the spot for her debut Olympics in Tokyo after winning the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

At the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, Yashaswini Singh Deswal defeated Manu Bhaker to bag a gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event. She will look to repeat the feat in the Croatian leg of the ISSF World Cup. Yashaswini is one of India's medal hopefuls in shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

