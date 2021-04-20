Indian shooters Chinki Yadav, Anjum, and Gurjoat in the reserve team for Tokyo Olympics 2021

NRAI has selected the top Indian shooters to represent India for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Expectations from the Indian shooting squad are sky-high after their recent record-breaking performance at ISSF World Cup.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, NRAI has decided to keep 2 reserve shooters in each eligible category in case of any uncertainty. While the 15-member-shooting contingent is one of the world's best shooters, the 14-member reserve team also consists of ace shooters.

If any Indian shooter falls prey to Covid, the next shooter on the reserve list will take their place. Matching the standard for the Olympics, NRAI has opted for shooters with good merit on the reserve team.

NRAI has enhanced India's chances at the Olympics by including three 10m air rifle women in the team. Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil will compete in the individual event, while Anjum will be part of the mixed team.

Anjum Moudgil and Chinki Yadav part of the reserve list for the Tokyo Olympics 2021

Indian shooters secured 15 Olympic berths in shooting for the nation. However, the Olympic berths belong to the nation and not any athlete. Chinki Yadav and Anjum Moudgil secured Olympic berths in the 25m pistol and 10m air rifle events, respectively.

Anjum's quota has been allotted to world number one Elavenil Valarivan. Chinki Yadav's berth was used in favor of Anjum, who will now compete in the 50m rifle 3 positions event.

NRAI has selected Chinki Yadav and Anjum Moudgil for the 25m pistol and 10m air rifle reserve teams.

At the moment, Chinki is ranked world number one in her event. She had a stellar run at the 2021 ISSF World Cup by securing the Gold medal in individual and team events.

The 23-year-old defeated her fancied counterparts Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker. It was due to NRAI's policy and their experience, Manu and Rahi were preferred over Chinki for Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Olympian Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan were preferred over Anjum for her pet 10m air rifle event. Albeit, Anjum will pair up with Deepak Kumar in the 10m air rifle mixed event at Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Olympian Chain Singh, Gurjoat Singh Khangura also part of the reserve team

2016 Rio Olympics shooter Chain Singh has been selected in the 50m rifle 3 position men's reserve team along with Swapnil Kusale.

Gurjoat Singh Khangura has been included in the skeet men reserve team for Tokyo Olympics 2021. Meanwhile Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh have been included in the final skeet team. All three men skeet shooters are in their best forms.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan with skeet reserve shooters Gurjoat and Sheeraz Sheikh

Gurjoat has been producing consistent performances this year. He was the only Indian male skeet shooter to qualify for skeet finals at the recent World Cup. Notably, he is currently ranked above Mairaj and Angad in the world at the 21st position.

Other notable names in the reserve team for Tokyo Olympics 2021

Indian shooting contingent had a successful campaign at the ISSF World Cup 2021. While the world's top shooters made it to the final team, some of the World Cup medalists have been kept in reserve.

Aishwary Pratap Singh and Sandeep Singh have been kept on reserve for the 10m air rifle men's team. Aishwary is already part of the 50m rifle, 3 positions event for Tokyo Olympics 2021.

In the 10m air pistol women event, Shri Nivetha and Shweta Singh are kept on reserve for Tokyo Olympics 2021. Shri Nivetha finished 4th at the ISSF World Cup,10m air pistol women event recently. Nivetha climbed up to the world's 12th rank in the category.

World Cup Gold medalist's Shahzar Rizvi and Om Prakash Mitharval have been selected in the 10m air pistol men reserve team. Shahzar Rizvi finished at the 5th position in the 10m air pistol event at the 2021 ISSF World Cup. Rizvi is currently ranked world number 9 in the category.

There is an optimistic chance for India to win a Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Undoubtedly, medals are expected from the Indian shooting contingent. In that pursuit, the inclusion of mixed events will work as a golden opportunity.

Leaving no chance for any uncertainty, the NRAI has selected a powerful core as well as reserve team for Tokyo Olympics 2021.

