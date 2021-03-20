ISSF World Cup 2021: 5 Indian shooters win  medals in 10m category 

India grabbed five medals on the second day of the ISSF World Cup 2021 and are now placed second in the ISSF World Cup 2021 standings.

The USA shooting team is leading the medal tally at the ISSF World Cup 2021 with 3 medals (2 gold,1 silver), followed by India at 2nd with 5 medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze) and the Islamic Republic of Iran at 3rd with 1(gold).

Yashaswini Singh wins gold in the finals at ISSF World Cup 2021

In the 10m air pistol women's finals, Indian shooters fared well, with all three a part of the top 5 positions. Yashaswini Singh Deswal put in an extraordinary performance, winning the gold medal. She was followed by Manu Bhaker in second grabbing the silver. Indian shooter Shri Nivetha finished in fourth position, losing out on the bronze medal to Belarus's Viktoria Chaika.

Manu Bhaker

Yashaswini Singh Deswal became an unbeatable force in the initial stages of the event and took a huge lead with 238.8 points. Manu Bhaker started the first series with five consistent 10s, however Yashaswini claimed the lead later.

Saurabh bags silver, Abhishek wins bronze in finals of ISSF World Cup 2021

In the 10m air pistol men's finals, Indian shooters bagged the silver and bronze medals.

India's Olympic-bound shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma bagged the second and third positions. Saurabh lost the gold medal to Iran's shooter Javad Foroughi by just 0.4 points. Javad Foroughi has now climbed up to the 1st place in the ISSF World Cup, while Saurabh also climbed up to 2nd rank from 4th.

Abhishek Verma, however, was left disappointed as he leveled down from world no. 2 to 3. He had a rough start with three 9s in his first series, but recovered to reach the third position. Another Indian shooter in the finals, Shahzar Rizvi, finished in fifth position.

Out of the six-shooters representing India in the finals of the 10m air pistol, four managed to bag medals and titles today.

Divyansh Singh Panwar bags bronze medal

Olympic-bound Divyansh Singh Panwar opened the account for India in the medal tally. In the ISSF World Cup 2021, 10m air rifle final today, Divyansh Singh Panwar won the bronze medal with 228.1.

ISSF World Cup 2021, 10m Air Rifle men final (Image courtesy: ISSF)

USA's Lucas Kozeniesky bagged the first position, defeating the world's top two shooters Divyansh and Istvan Peni. Hungarian shooter Istvan Peni who's world no. 3, defeated world number 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar by 0.6 points for the silver medal.

Here the medal 🏅 winners of the Men’s 10M Air Rifle at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup #NewDelhi 2021. Lucas Kozeniesky (Centre) of #USA won Gold, Istvan Peni(left) of #Hungary the Silver and Divyansh Singh Panwar(right) of #India the Bronze. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/AwCbFkx6Xa — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) March 20, 2021

Arjun Babuta, who finished 3rd in the qualification round, bagged the fifth position, losing the 4th position by 0.1 points. Divyasnh had a rough start with two 10.0 in the first series, however with consistent performances later on, he managed to reach the 3rd position.

Anjum Moudgil misses out on a medal

Olympic-bound Anjum Moudgil finished 5th in the 10m air rifle women's final. India faced disappointment in this category as former world No.1 Elavenil Valarivan and Olympic-bound Apurvi Chandela did not qualify for the final round. However, Anjum had a smooth start in the qualification round, getting the second position.

Anjum lost to Denmark's Rikke Maeng by 0.5 points after beginning the finals with two 9 shots in the first series.

In the finals, the U.S. topped the medal tally with Mary Carolynn at gold and Alison Marie at silver, followed by Hungary's Denes Eszter at Bronze.

India, however, made a great start to the finals today with five medals in four events.

Day 3 of the ISSF World Cup 2021 will see the finals of the 10m air pistol team, air rifle team, and Skeet individual men's and women's events. Indian 10m shooters will again be performing together at the ISSF World Cup 2021. Olympic-bound shooters Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will be in action tomorrow.

