ISSF World Cup 2023: How did the Indian shooters fare at the tournament?

ISSF World Cup 2023 continued in Baku, Azerbaijan, with 37 Indian shooters taking part in the competition. An event of great significance for the shooters from India. They have performed brilliantly in previous editions. This has been possible due to consistent hard work from all the athletes.

Indian shooters have been MythBusters for the Indian shooting regime and turned the tide with every year passing by.

As the event is quite significant for every shooter taking part because it will be a deciding factor for an entry into the 2024 Paris Olympics. With another segment reaching its end in Baku today, many Indian shooters have made their position for achieving that entry ticket to Paris 2024, firm.

Let's see how the Indian athletes have fared so far in the tournament.

10 Meter Rifle (Men)

The shooters taking part in the 10m Rifle event include Shahu Tushar Mane, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Hriday Hazarika, and Arjun Babuta. All of these shooters have performed brilliantly in their shootouts.

Some of them even topped the medal charts at the competition. Here are the players from India in the 10m rifle category and their respective results:

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil: Finished 23rd in Qualifying Round Divyansh Singh Panwar: Finished 3rd in Qualifying Round, Silver in Finals Hriday Hazarika: Finished 9th in Qualifying Round Arjun Babuta: Finished 7th in Qualifying Round

10 Meter Air Pistol (Men)

The shooters who took part in the 10m Air Pistol include Arjun Singh Cheema, Hriday Hazarika, Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar, Shiva Narwal, and Sumit Raman. There were a couple of medals for India in this category, thanks to amazing athletes like Sarabjot Singh and Varun Tomar.

Hence, some successful outings from Indian shooters in this category. Here are the shooters who participated for India in the 10m Air Pistol:

Arjun Singh Cheema: Finished 12th in Qualifying Round Sarabjot Singh: Finished 1st in Qualifying Round Varun Tomar: Finished 52nd in Qualifying Round Shiva Narwal: Finished 17th in Qualifying Round Malik Ujjawal: Finished 41st in Qualifying Round

25 Meter Rapid Fire Pistol (Men)

The shooters who took part in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol include Anish Bhanwala, Ankur Goel, Bhavesh Shekhawat, Mandeep Singh, and Vijayveer Sidhu. There were many performers in this category too.

Talented shooters like Anish and Mandeep Singh proved their worth on the biggest stage. Here are the shooters who participated in 25 Meter for India:

Anish Bhanwala: Finished 5th in Qualifying Round Ankur Goel: Finished 45th in Qualifying Round Arpit Goel: Finished 48th in Qualifying Round Bhavesh Shekhawat: DNQ Mandeep Singh: DNQ Vijayveer Sidhu: Finished 4th in Qualifying Round

50 Meter Rifle 3 Positions (Men)

The Indian shooters taking part in 50m Rifle 3 Positions include Niraj Kumar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Pankaj, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil, and Sanjeev Rajput.

A flurry of repetitive performances for India in this all-important event leading toward the Parids 2024. Here are the shooters who participated in 50m Rifle 3 Positions:

Pankaj Mukheja: Finished 35th in Qualifying Round Akhil Sheoran: Finished 15th in Qualifying Round Swapnil Kusale: Finished 26h in Qualifying Round Sanjeev Rajput: DNQ

10 Meter Air Pistol (Women)

The female shooters who took part in the 10m Air Pistol include Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal. Of these two, Manu Bhaker has a great track record and is experienced. Let’s see how it turned out for her and her counterpart:

Manu Bhaker: Finished 40th in Qualifying Round Rhythm Sangwan: Finished 3rd in Qualifying Round, Bronze in Finals Esha Singh: Finished 8th in Qualifying Round, Finished 6th in Finals

10 Meter Air Rifle (Women)

The female shooters who took part in the 10m Air Rifle include Nancy, Ramita, Tilottama Sen, and Elavenil Valarivan. These shooters were also remarkable in their categories, not only in Baku or Cairo but in general. This is how the above-mentioned shooters fared in the 2023 World Cup so far:

Nancy Mandhotra: Finished 8th in Qualifying Round, Silver in Finals Ramita: Finished 10th in Qualifying Round Tilottama Sen: Finished 17th in Qualifying Round Elavenil Valarivan: Finished 36th in Qualifying Round Rhythm Sangwan: DNQ Raju Narmada Nithin: Finished 49th in Qualifying Round

25 Meter Pistol (Women)

The female shooters at the 25m Pistol included Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Ashok Patil, and Niveditha Veloor Nair. Manu Bhaker stole the spotlight yet again by securing a medal in this category. Here are the details of how it went for Indian shooters in 25m Pistol:

Manu Bhaker: Finished 40th in Qualifying Round Divya Subbaraju: Finished 18th in Qualifying Round Esha Singh: Finished 8th in Qualifying Round Rhythm Sangwan: Finished 3rd in Qualifying Round Abhidnya Ashok Patil: DNQ Niveditha Veloor Nair: DNQ

50 Meter Rifle 3 Positions (Women)

The female shooters taking part in 50m Meter Rifle 3 Positions include Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Shriyanka Sadangi, Sift Kaur Samra, and Anjum Moudgil. The results of the above-mentioned shooters are:

Ashi Chouksey: DNQ Nischel: Finished 38th in Qualifying Round Manini Kaushik: Finished 6th in Qualifying Round Shriyanka Sadangi: Finished 22nd in Qualifying Round Sift Kaur Samra: Finished 28th in Qualifying Round Anjum Moudgil: Finished 20th in Qualifying Round

10 Meter Air Pistol (Mixed Teams)

This category included the following individual shooters participating as a team, Rhythm Sangwan, Divya Thadigol Subbaraju, Sarabjot Singh, Varun Tomar, and Hriday Hazarika. Here are the results for mixed team events:

Divya Thadigol and Sarabjot Singh: Finished 1st in Qualifying Round, Gold in the Final Esha Singh and Varun Tomar: Finished 6th in Qualifying Round

10 Meter Air Rifle (Mixed Teams)

The Indian shooters who participated in the 10m Air Rifle event include Tillottama Sen, Ramita, Rudrankksh Patil, and Hriday Hazarika

Tilottama Sen and Hriday Hazarika: Finished 20th in Qualifying Round Rudrankksh Patil and Ramita: Finished 28th in Qualifying Round

Poll : 0 votes