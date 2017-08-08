Kynan Chenai wins bronze for India at 7th Asian Shotgun Championships in Astana

India have so far won two gold medals and one bronze medal in the competition.

by Press Release News 08 Aug 2017, 19:07 IST

Kynan Chenai (right)

New Delhi, August 08, 2017: Trap shooter and Olympian Kynan Chenai won the bronze medal in the Men’s Trap, his first international medal at the senior level, at the ongoing 7th Asian Championship Shotgun, being held at Astana, Kazakhstan’s Target Shooting Club.

Kynan first shot 116 out of 125 to qualify for the six-man final round in third position and then held on to it till the end of the finals, shooting a score of 30 to finish behind gold medalist Abdulrahman Al Faihan of Kuwait who shot 39 for a new Asian finals record and Talal al Rashidi also of Kuwait, who won silver shooting 38.

Earlier, Kynan started his qualification round on Tuesday in third place on a score of 69 out of 75. He then shot rounds of 23 and 24 to finish in the same position.

Fellow India teammates Zoravar Singh Sandhu ended in 17th place shooting 110 while Birendeep Sodhi finished 36th shooting a score of 98. This meant that in the Team section India finished in seventh place with a combined score of 324. Kuwait won gold, Lebanon won silver while the UAE won bronze.

India have so far won two gold medals and one bronze medal in the competition. Wednesday will see the mixed trap medal events take place. Competitions for the 7th Asian Shooting Championships Shotgun, conclude on Sunday, August 13.