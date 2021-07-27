Manu Bhaker next shooting event [July 29] schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponents, timings (IST)

Olympics 2021 is underway in Tokyo and the Indian shooters have not been as impressive as many would have wanted them to be so far.

All the shooters, except for Saurabh Chaudhary, have crashed out in the qualification rounds. Indian youngster Manu Bhaker came close to making her mark at the women's 10m Air Pistol event. However, a malfunctioning pistol and lack of time to take her shots with precision led to her agonizing exit in the qualifying round.

They might have been the hot favourites, but let's not forget the Olympics is a whole new ball game.



They are just 19, competing in their debut Olympics, shooting for the pride of the nation and they gave hopes to billions.



(1/2)#Shooting #IND #TeamIndia #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Qqvymfv9hd — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) July 27, 2021

In the mixed event, Manu was off her game which led to the Indian pair of Bhaker/Chaudhary exiting at 7th place in qualification stage 2.

Manu Bhaker, however, has another shot at redemption as she competes in the Women's 25m Air Pistol event. Here are the details of the event.

Bhaker all set to compete in the women's 25 M Pistol event

After a string of disappointing results in the 10m Air Pistol and Mixed events, the Indian will look to make amends for her third event. Bhaker is the only Indian shooter to compete in three events at the 2021 Olympics.

She had a rollercoaster of a ride in her 10m pistol event. After starting well and looking on course to bag a medal in Tokyo, she faltered due to sheer bad luck. Her pistol malfunctioned, a rare accident to occur and it cost her six precious minutes and a lot of mental instability to run back to to the equipment room and fix her instrument. It ultimately derailed her concentration and chances of making it to the finals.

With the mixed event also now turning out to be a disappointment, she will be hoping that she can make amends on her third attempt to win a medal in Tokyo.

Shooting!



Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal both crash out in the qualification round of the 10m Air Pistol Women’s event at #Tokyo2020



They finished 12th and 13th respectively. Couldnt qualify for Finals. Tough luck! pic.twitter.com/QPKHlK9fYf — Christopher Kanagaraj (@CKReview1) July 25, 2021

Who are Manu Bhaker's opponents?

Competing in the same event is India's Rani Sarnobat who is a specialist in the event. She will also be one of the Indians to watch out for. Sarnobat is ranked World Number. 2 in the event and has looked in great form coming into the Games.

Manu is ranked 7th in the women's 25m Air Pistol event. The Indian will be up against some world-class shooters from Ukraine, Korea and China. Big names like Olena Kostevych and Minjung Kim could prove to be a big competition for Bhaker in the event. She is also up against her fellow Indian shooter Rani Sarnobat, who has the experience and skill to earn a podium finish.

When and where to watch Manu Bhaker's 25 M Pistol event?

The 25m Air Pistol event is a two day occasion. Bhaker will first compete in the Precision stage on July 29 at 5:30 AM IST. She will then move to the Women's 25m Air Pistol Rapid event, which is scheduled for July 30 at 5:30 AM IST. If Bhaker or Rani Sarnobat make it to the final, they will play at 10:30 AM IST later on the same day.

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasting partners for the Olympics in India. The event will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD, Ten 2 HD/SD, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Six HD/SD. Streaming for the event is also available on Sony LIV. DD sports will also be broadcasting all the Indian events at the Olympics 2021.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy