Who will be Manu Bhaker's major opponents at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Manu Bhaker is undoubtedly one of India's top pistol shooters. The 19-year-old from Haryana has been in the limelight since she clinched the gold medal in 10m air pistol at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Manu Bhaker is considered to be one of the medal hopefuls for India in shooting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She will be participating in three shooting events – 10m air pistol, 25m air pistol, and 10m air pistol mixed team, making her the first Indian shooter to feature in three events at the Olympics.

The Indian shooting contingent will begin their Tokyo Olympics campaign on 24th July 2021.

Youth Olympics gold medalist, World Cup champion, World record holder, @UnivofDelhi Manu Bhaker lays sharp focus on the ultimate #TokyoOlympics medal. Best wishes and support to her to bring glory to the country... pic.twitter.com/goC8cFsEWk — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 10, 2021

Manu Bhaker faces Korakaki & Sarnobat challenge at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Manu Bhaker is certain to make headlines at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With multiple international medals under her belt, the teen will be one of the shooters to watch out for at the quadrennial sporting event. Though she is one of the medal favorites in the 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events, Manu Bhaker will have her task cut out.

Manu Bhaker will face stiff competition from Anna Korakaki. The Greek shooter won a gold medal in 25m pistol and a bronze in 10m air pistol at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Korakaki is one of the top medal contenders in both pistol events and will pose a threat to Bhaker when the two face off.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, compatriot Yashaswini Singh Deswal and former World No. 1 Zorana Arunovic of Serbia will be Manu Bhaker's top opponents at the Tokyo Olympics. Deswal surprised everyone when she upset Bhaker to win gold at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi and will be gunning for a repeat in Tokyo.

Apart from defending champion Anna Korakaki, Manu Bhaker will face top opponents like Olena Kostevych of Sweden and Rahi Sarnobat in the women's 25m pistol. Kostevych, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist, is one of the top contenders for a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

World No. 1 Rahi Sarnobat is also a medal favorite in 25m pistol, which could make things tough for Manu Bhaker. The 30-year-old won a gold medal in 25m pistol at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia last month and is in top form at the moment.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee