2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek: Ominous start for Indian shooters in 10m air rifle

Olympic-bound Indian shooters (in the 10m air rifle event) Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar have crashed out of the qualification rounds at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in 50m rifle 3 position event, has qualified for the finals of the 10m air rifle event with a qualification score of 628.0 points.

Poor start for India at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek

Both Divyansh and Deepak have been in good form for India and have been performing very well since 2019. However, Divyansh looked totally off-colour today from the start of the first set of 10 shots.

He scored a very poor 102.5 and 103.0 points in his 1st two sets of the qualification rounds of 10m air rifle at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek.

Although Divyansh picked up his form in the last 4 sets, the early damage meant that he would garner a total of 624.7 points to finish 25th out of a field of 69.

Deepak Kumar, on the other hand, had a decent start. After 57/60 shots, he was placed comfortably among the top 8 placed shooters. But a below-par 10.2 on his 58th shot and a horrible 9.3 on his 59th shot meant that he would finish out of the top 8 positions. He eventually finished in the 14th spot.

Hometown boy Peter Gorsa of Croatia finished on top after the qualification rounds with a score of 631.9 in the 10m air rifle at the ISSF World Cup Osijek stage while Tomar qualified for the finals on the 7th spot. The finals will take place at 3:30 pm IST later today.

Other Indian shooters, including Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela, will be representing India in 10m air rifle for women later today at the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage. Meanwhile, pistol shooters like Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker will also be in action this evening at their respective events at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek.

