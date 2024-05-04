22nd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship to take place in June

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is all set to host the 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship at the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal from June 1 to 19.

The competition will have pistol and rifle events alongside non-Olympic events like rifle prone, standard, centerfire, and free pistols.

Shooters who secured minimum qualifying scores in the last two national championships apart from the previous edition’s Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship will be eligible to make it to the 22nd edition of the campaign.

Furthermore, the performance at the competition in June will help the shooters stand a chance to make it to the international competitions. Finals will be held for all Olympic events, including those in the junior and youth divisions.

Notably, the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship is one of the five national competitions held annually by NRAI to promote and popularize the sport across the country.

What happened in the 21st edition of the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship?

Close to 20 different events will take place at the 22nd edition of the campaign, including 25m Sports Pistol Women, 25m Standard Pistol Junior Women, 25m Sports Pistol Junior Men, 10m Air Pistol Women, 10m Air Rifle Women, 50m Pistol Men And Women, 50m Prone Women etc.

The last edition of the Championship was also held at Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal from June 3 to 16, 2023. Let’s delve into the details of the previous edition’s results.

Asian Games 2018 gold medallist shooter Rahi Sarnobat secured the gold medal in the 25-metre sports pistol with a 36-11 win over Esha Singh. On the other hand, Palak Gulia (241.5) clinched the women's air pistol gold over Anuradha Devi, who shot 238.1.

In the 10m rifle women, J&K Shooter Aneesha Sharma grabbed the gold medal with a total of 252.7 over Gujarat's Elavenil Valarivan, who shot a total of 252.4.

Overall in rifle events, Haryana shooters topped the medal tally with 14 medals, including six gold, five silver, and three bronze. Moving to the pistol events, Haryana shooters continued their dominance with 22 medals, including eight gold, seven silver, and as many bronze medals.