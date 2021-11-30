64th National Shooting Championship: Rajshree Sancheti, Vijayveer Sidhu wins gold

Rajshree Sancheti and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched gold medals at the ongoing 64th National Shooting Championship on Tuesday (November 30).

Indian shooter Vijayveer won two gold medals at the shooting event. He won both the men’s and junior 25-metre standard pistol events at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad. Vijayveer pulled off identical scores in both the categories. He shot 581 points to win gold.

Sameer and Harsh Gupta bagged silver and bronze medals respectively in both the section's men's and junior pistol events. Both shooters shot identical scores of 577.3 and Harsh Gupta 575 in both categories.

Meanwhile, Rajshree won the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event. She shot 251.8 (628.9) points in the finals. Zeena Khitta and Shreya Agrawal attained the silver and bronze medals respectively with 250.1 (627.4) and 227.7 (631.4). points.

Zeena Khitta also won a silver medal in the juniors event. She scored 250.4 (627.4) points in the juniors events. R Narmada Nithin 252.1 (627.5) and Pahuni Pawar 227.6 (627.7) bagged gold and bronze medal in the juniors event.

64th National Shooting Championship skeet mixed team results:

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Areeba Khan (Team Uttar Pradesh) bagged gold medal in the mixed team skeet shooting event in Patiala on Monday. Team Uttar Pradesh defeated Team Punjab with a 4-3 scoreline in the shoot-off.

Punjab’s Gurjoat Singh and Ganemat Sekhon won silver medal in the event while team Rajasthan pocketed bronze medals. Darshna Rathore and Anantjeet Singh Naruka scored 36 (136) points for Rajasthan to finish third in the event.

Meanwhile, team Haryana comprising of Raiza Dhillon and Arjun Singh Mann shot 34 (133) points to finish in fourth position.

In the juniors event, team Telangana (Munek Battula, Zahra Deesawala) bagged gold with 32(4) 134 points while team Haryana (Sanjana Sood, Ishaan Singh) shot 32(3) 134 points to win a silver medal. Meanwhile, team Punjab (Abhay Singh Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal) scored 33 (133) points to win bronze medal.

Edited by Rohit Mishra