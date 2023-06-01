"Always play with the same love" - Teenage shooting sensation Esha Singh opens up on her awe-inspiring journey

Esha Singh's name is already making waves in the shooting circuit in India, with her soaring to greater heights with every pull of the trigger.

At the tender age of 18, Esha has already amassed an impressive collection of medals and records, establishing herself as one of the shooters to watch out for in the upcoming tournaments for India.

Her journey is one to behold, with her winning laurels at an early age. At just the age of 13, she snapped up gold at the 62nd National Shooting Championships in 2018.

Esha's rise in the world of shooting continued, with her having an extraordinary Junior World Cup in 2022. Her skills were unparalleled at the marquee tournament and Esha ensured that she went home with multiple medals - winning gold in both the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event and the 25m Air Pistol Women's Team event.

As we delve deeper into her journey, her sacrifices and her experiences, a story of pure dedication and perseverance emerges. Read all about how Esha Singh's life has unfolded as she reveals it in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Q: Let's start with the Esha Singh story - your life, your journey and how you got into the sport.

A: My dad is a sportsperson, so that's how it started. My whole childhood was surrounded by him on a racetrack. I used to go for all his rallies. He's very interested in sports - all kinds, not just rallies. He also played cricket. So the house would be filled with all his cups and trophies.

He wanted me to get into some or the other sport because he felt that sports gives you a kind of a discipline throughout your life, an experience that you can hold on to. I was trying out all kinds of sports. That time Sania (Mirza) and Saina (Nehwal) were in the limelight so we tried badminton and tennis. I played those for a few years.

It was a Sunday morning and I was nine years old, and he was going out with his friends. Since it was Sunday and I had no school, I told him I would go along with him. That's when we went to the shooting range and I saw shooting for the first time. My uncle, who was the shooter there, he asked me to try my hand at it. It was a very different kind of a sport. That's how I got into it.

Q: What are some of the challenges you faced initially when you got into the sport and what are some of the sacrifices that you have made?

A: The first time I held a gun, it was a shotgun and I fell back because it was very heavy. I was only nine years old. I went to pistol because that was the only thing I could lift a couple of times. I had to do weight training at a very young age because I had to build my upper body. Missing out on school, not going out much because I used to have training - these are few of the sacrifices made.

Q: How has support from family been for you to pursue this?

A: My parents played a huge role in supporting this career of mine. My dad, especially, travelled with me everywhere. He almost left his sport; he doesn't do rallying anymore because he's busy with me. I know he still misses it but he doesn't say that. I am very very grateful for that. Everybody at home have been so supportive, I could not have done it without them.

Q: You've had an impressive career so far, winning some big accolades in your early years. How has your mindset changed from then to now?

A: In 2018, I was more like a rookie - I did not know much. I only knew Manu Bhaker. There was a lot of hype going on around them. I did know them but I was more excited that it was my first Senior Final.

I didn't really think about defeating anyone. I think what made me win was that I was into myself and did not focus on others. Now my mindset has changed; I take the same amount of pressure in every match. I feel the pressure is same - just that the experiences that have been adding up and at the end they would pay off.

Q: You've played some international tournaments too. What have your learnings been from those?

A: Not just international tournaments, I feel all these years that I have been in my sport, something I have learnt is that don't ever play for your reputation or your prestige. Always play for yourself. This is because it is you who chose the sport and it is out of love that you have chosen. Always play with the same love. It's a very individual sport so at the end of the day, it's only me who's going to enjoy it.

Q: You have interacted with some star international shooters. How have those gone?

A: They've been playing for many years. Most of them are in their thirties and forties, so they have so many years of experience. It is always a very interesting interaction that I have with them. They are very grounded so they are open to giving you ideas. The interactions have always been helpful.

Q: Would you like to share any one light or behind-the-scenes moment with one of the international players?

A: I am into nail art and my dad would never allow me to grow my nails because he felt it would not help me load. One day I took him to Anna Korakaki, she's a very famous shooter from Greece.

She told him nails don't come in between shooting and she ended up giving him a lecture about how they're not even related to shooting. Now he doesn't really mind. I am really grateful for the interaction that I had.

Q: Who is your role model who you look up to in shooting?

A: It would be Anna Korakaki because she is a terrific shooter. Yes because of that too, yeah (on whether she's her favorite because she convinced Esha's dad.)

Q: Having achieved so much at such a young age, expectations must be ever-rising. How do you manage those?

I keep myself very low-key when it comes to the media. I understand that it is very normal for people to expect when you are achieving and I just don't want to get ahead of myself because like I said, I don't play for anybody but me.

Q: What is the one message you'd like to give youngsters who wish to follow your path?

A: I would say don't give up. Even if you've had a few bad matches - you're not a robot. You can't always shoot good. You have to have a few matches where you have to learn because that's how you will grow and that's how can actually prevent things from happening in the future. Maybe it's happening now so that you can build yourself up for some important games.

Q: You've gotten an impressive career ahead of you. What are some of your short-term goals for the next year or two?

A: We have selection trials coming up, we have Asian Games, we have World Championships and a few more World Cups because it is the Olympic year which is coming. So I can't really say I'm going to be there because I haven't played the domestic competitions yet. The team hasn't yet been announced and I am looking forward to that.

