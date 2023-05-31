"There were at least 101 questions and obstacles" - Leander Paes opens up on Tennis Premier League's survival through pandemic 

Indian tennis legend, Leander Paes, was recently present at the grand unveiling of a new team - Bengal Wizards. They will be a part of the next edition of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) that will be hosted in December this year.

The league, which made a return last year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, has gained popularity in recent times. As it sets sights on further growth, Sportskeeda caught up with the Leander, arguably the greatest Indian who has graced the game.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Leander spoke about a variety of topics - including the challenges they faced with keeping the league afloat during the pandemic, and why TPL is important for Indian tennis players. He also made one bold prediction for the upcoming season of TPL.

Q: The pandemic affected a lot of sporting action in India. While some other leagues failed to resume after the pandemic, TPL returned bigger and better. What do you think is the reason why TPL could make a comeback?

A: For us, there were also a lot of obstacles - whether the travel of the players would be smooth and easy. Not just the Indian players but also the international players. We ran into a hiccup there as we had confirmed Goran Ivanisevic for last year's league but actually, when it came down to it, he got COVID and couldn't travel.

Secondly, we had a Grand Slam champion coming to the league and he couldn't travel. So he had to be pulled out of the league. So COVID has been really challenging for everybody in the world. And especially when you are looking at international leagues like this, it caused a lot of trouble. There were at least 101 questions and obstacles.

At that point, we got someone who offered us to buy the whole league out but we had a team discussion and we came to the consensus that we want to prove that it is sustainable, because the biggest question that is asked of tennis is that it is an elitist sport. The biggest question that is asked of tennis is that it is an expensive sport. The biggest question asked of tennis is that can you earn a living and is it sustainable. It is sustainable and this league is going on and on.

Other tennis leagues that were there - I don't think they last for many years. So the models are different. Our model is - every single year to keep growing, to keep enhancing different teams from different states and different cities. The format if you see - it's got a mix of men, women, juniors, wheelchair - the whole community is involved. And I like to involve the community.

Q: How do you think TPL is giving an opportunity to the Indian players to get further hone their skills?

A: I think that TPL is a platform to give players an opportunity to compete, rub shoulders with Grand Slam champions, rub shoulders with legends in the game, and also compete with their own age group and see how their levels are going.

Also, TPL is more of a team format whereas tennis is an individual sport. So that's where it becomes unique. In an individual sport, you are playing for yourself alone but in TPL, you are playing for your team. It's very unique like that.

Thirdly, in tennis or in any sport - if you lose your match you're out. If you win your match, you're in. But in this format, even if you lose your match, the difference between 1 or 2 points can eventually change the victory and loss of the whole match.

So rather than losing 5-7, you lose 6-7 - one point - that is the difference between winning and losing the whole match. Last year in the semis, one of the teams won and one of the teams lost by one point - it's huge! So it's also about dealing with the pressures of life.

Q: One bold prediction for Tennis Premier League 2023?

A: We will get a Grand Slam champion in - that is a pretty bold prediction.

Q: The league is expanding with new franchises coming in. Should teams be looking to target local players to develop that connection with fans?

A: Yes absolutely. I think that it's not just local players but if you also cite the example of the IPL - you look at an MS Dhoni for the Yellow Army - Chennai Super Kings. When they are playing in Kolkata, the entire Kolkata stadium is a Yellow Army. So I think brands are unique to themselves.

Also in a team format or an individual sport, how a certain brand relates to the community is a huge difference and it is very unique to find a Dhoni or a Vishwanath Anand or a Roger Federer or a Nadal or Michael Phelps. It is very unique to find these gems - they are not just world champions - they are people who change history. Muhammad Ali changed history.

I think Dhoni is a phenomenal brand - one of my favourite cricketers of all time - because of his personality and not just because of the helicopter shot. His personality is stunning.

