"Choked": Indians disappointed as Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker finish 7th in 10m Air pistol Olympic mixed event

India started their fourth day at the 2021 Olympics with hopes of finally winning a medal in shooting. That hope has now been crushed after the magical pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary crashed out of the Mixed Pistol Event ranked 7th.

The other Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal could only finish 17th. After making it to Round 2 of qualification. Bhaker and Chaudhary missed out on a golden opportunity to finally help India win its first medal in shooting at Olympics 2021. Here's what transpired during the event.

Indian shooters fail to yield a medal in shooting

Indian shooters came into the Olympics with hopes of turning this into the most successful Olympic campaign for the country in shooting. However, they have not been able to do anything like that yet.

The mixed-team event started off well for the Indians, as the Bhaker/Chaudhary pair made it to the Qualification Round 2 in the first position. Verma/Deswal could only manage 564 from all of their shots and crashed out in Stage 1, finishing 17th.

The four aforementioned shooters have already lost in their respective individual events despite being ranked high. Only Saurabh Chaudhary made it to the finals while the rest lost in the qualification stages in their previous events in Tokyo.

India will compete in yet another mixed event today. All eyes will be on Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar to finally help India get on the podium. Both teams are brilliant and can definitely help India to finally get to the coveted medal in shooting.

Twitter reacts to the the disappointing loss in the mixed team event

Indian fans showed their support and appreciation for the young duo (Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker) on an early morning after a disappointing loss.

Disappointing show at the 10m range today. Bad bad day for Indian Shooting Saurabh did well, he needed Manu to perform at her end. Disappointing — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) July 27, 2021

🥇2019 WC, New Delhi

🥇2019 WC, Beijing

🥇2019 WC, Munich

🥇2019 WC, Rio

🥇2021 WC, New Delhi

🥈2021 WC, Osijek



7️⃣ #Tokyo2020



For the first time in seven tournaments together, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary finish outside the medals. #Shooting #TeamIndia #Olympics — Yash Jha (@jhayash) July 27, 2021

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary finish 7th in the Mixed Team Air Pistol event.



You gave hopes to a billion people at 19 years of age. You will give hopes again. Fret not. Be proud. And come back stronger. #Shooting pic.twitter.com/X5kmuTvgGI — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) July 27, 2021

This is a major blow. Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker finish 7th in the mixed team air pistol event. They were our strongest hope in shooting. First in Stage 1, they stumbled badly in stage 2. Saurabh steady as ever with scores of 96 and 98. But Manu (92, 94) really struggled. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 27, 2021

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary finish TOP in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 with a total team score of 582 points and qualify for Stage 2.



Meanwhile, Mixed Team of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma finish 17th with a total score of 564.#Olympics pic.twitter.com/WSk0zNplsY — Christopher Kanagaraj (@CKReview1) July 27, 2021

Huge 296/300 for Saurabh Chaudhary. Manu Bhaker also did well with a 286/300. India finished on top with 582/600 to qualify for stage 2. Other indian pair of abhishek verma & yashaswini deswal crashes out.



Australian pair is a surprise rest all are usual suspects in top 8. — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) July 27, 2021

Huge 296/300 for Saurabh Chaudhary. Manu Bhaker also did well with a 286/300. India finished on top with 582/600 to qualify for stage 2. Other indian pair of abhishek verma & yashaswini deswal crashes out.



Australian pair is a surprise rest all are usual suspects in top 8. — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) July 27, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Shooting #TeamIndia ’s 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team of @realmanubhaker & @SChaudhary2002 advance to qualification stage 2 after finishing qualification stage 1 at 1st place.



The team of Yashaswini Deswal & @abhishek_70007 finish qualification round 1 at 17th place — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 27, 2021

They are 19. They are class. They'll be back.

More power to you, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary. — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) July 27, 2021

It is the end of Saurabh Chaudhary at #Tokyo2020 as he and Manu Bhaker crash out of the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Bhaker still has a chance in the 25 m air pistol women's event.#Shooting #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics #Cheer4India #IND #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #Olympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/w8leXFnhUa — Khel Now (@KhelNow) July 27, 2021

#TeamIndia #Shooting | 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team



Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary finish seventh in the Stage 2 of the Qualifications and miss out on a spot in the Finals.



📸 ISSF#BetterEveryday #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Y3KZkl5PHN — JSW Sports (@jswsports) July 27, 2021

Almost on cue, the heavens start pouring here on this Delhi morning.



Yeah, that’s a lot of us crying! #TeamIndia #Shooting #Tokyo2020 — Yash Jha (@jhayash) July 27, 2021

Just not good enough for now! India pistol duo of Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker finish seventh.



Saurabh kept the team in the game for some time but Manu just couldn't keep up. With just 20 shots each, a slow start and four low 8s hurt them big time #shooting — anmol gurung (@gurung1012) July 27, 2021

The Indian mixed team of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker finish seventh with a combined score of 380 after the second qualification stage and miss the medal rounds of the 10m air pistol mixed team event at @Tokyo2020. @IExpressSports — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) July 27, 2021

