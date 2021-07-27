"Choked": Indians disappointed as Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker finish 7th in 10m Air pistol Olympic mixed event

India started their fourth day at the 2021 Olympics with hopes of finally winning a medal in shooting. That hope has now been crushed after the magical pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary crashed out of the Mixed Pistol Event ranked 7th.
The other Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal could only finish 17th. After making it to Round 2 of qualification. Bhaker and Chaudhary missed out on a golden opportunity to finally help India win its first medal in shooting at Olympics 2021. Here's what transpired during the event.
Indian shooters fail to yield a medal in shooting
Indian shooters came into the Olympics with hopes of turning this into the most successful Olympic campaign for the country in shooting. However, they have not been able to do anything like that yet.
The mixed-team event started off well for the Indians, as the Bhaker/Chaudhary pair made it to the Qualification Round 2 in the first position. Verma/Deswal could only manage 564 from all of their shots and crashed out in Stage 1, finishing 17th.
The four aforementioned shooters have already lost in their respective individual events despite being ranked high. Only Saurabh Chaudhary made it to the finals while the rest lost in the qualification stages in their previous events in Tokyo.
India will compete in yet another mixed event today. All eyes will be on Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar to finally help India get on the podium. Both teams are brilliant and can definitely help India to finally get to the coveted medal in shooting.
Twitter reacts to the the disappointing loss in the mixed team event
Indian fans showed their support and appreciation for the young duo (Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker) on an early morning after a disappointing loss.
