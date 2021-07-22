COVID-19 hits the Great Britain camp as World No.1 Skeet shooter Amber Hill tests positive for the virus in Tokyo

With still another day left for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to start, the number of COVID-19 cases has already mounted to 91 in the Tokyo Games village. With two fresh new cases reported in the village, the virus scare is hovering over the athlete's head.

Skateboarder Candy Jacobs of the Netherlands and table tennis player Pavel Sirucek of the Czech Republic are the two new athletes who tested positive for COVID-19. They immediately left the village and were shifted to a quarantine hotel.

In a new turn of events, Great Britain's World No.1 and gold medal hopeful and skeet shooter Amber Hill pulled out of the Tokyo Games after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 continues to affect the Games

Hill became the third British COVID-19 withdrawal after Dan Evans and Johanna Konta. However, she had a significantly better chance of winning her discipline than the tennis pair.

It is devastating to see how top players are withdrawing from the world's largest sporting event after giving it their all. COVID-19 has not only taken a toll on people's physical health but their mental state as well.

After nearly five years of hard work and hopes of winning a medal at the Olympics, players are being forced to withdraw at the last minute. Few are due to fear, and anxiety while others are due to contracting the virus.

Hill bagged a bronze medal in a skeet at the European Shooting Championships in Osijek, Croatia.

Great Britain's shooting team leader Steven Seligmann expressed sadness over Hill's withdrawal. He said right now the team's focus is to look after the shooter's safety and recovery and support her through this tough phase.

Amber Hills post after she tested positive for COVID 19

As we see the unpleasant view and news about the the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Tokyo village, the hope will be that things will get easier for these athletes as the event progresses.

For Great Britain, despite this early set back, the good news is that they opened the women’s football competition with a comfortable 2-0 win over Chile in Sapporo, Japan.

