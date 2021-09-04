"India dominating the podium": Twitter goes crazy as Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana strike gold and silver in shooting at the Paralympics

India's sensational day at the Paralympics continued as two Indian shooters cruised their way to the podium in the mixed 50m rifle competition. Youngster Manish Narwal and seasoned veteran Singhraj Adhana won gold and silver medals respectively to make history.

After making it to the final, the Indians were determined to win another medal and add to their tally of medals in shooting. Narwal had disappointingly crashed out in the 10 m pistol event previously. He showed up brilliantly in the all-important final this time and bagged a gold medal. Here's more on what transpired during the event.

Narwal and Singhraj add to India's medal at Paralympics

Manish Narwal qualified for the final in 7th place from qualification. He had shown glimpses of brilliance there but crashed out in the early stages. However, this time the Indian made sure that he kept his cool while shooting.

Despite starting the final languishing in 5th place, he climbed his way to the top by shooting with consistency. He ended the event by breaking the Paralympic record, shooting 218.7 during the event.

Singhraj Adhana added his second medal at the Games in Tokyo. After winning bronze in the earlier event, the veteran bettered his performance and won himself a silver. The Indian was in gold medal position in the early stages of the competition, but a string of low scores in the middle led to him falling out of the pecking order.

He had to battle his way into the silver medal position against ROC's Sergey Malyshev. However, Singhraj kept his cool and made his way through the obstacle to bag the silver medal.

Twitter reacts to India's brilliance in shooting

India's glorious campaign at the Paralympics has given great joy to the fans. Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana delivered the goods and added to India's tally at the Para-Games in Tokyo. Netizens took to Twitter to congratulate the shooters on their brilliant performance.

Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/EWa9gCRaor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

1-2 for India! The stuff of dreams...Gold for Manish Narwal with a Paralympic record in mixed 50m SH1! And Silver for Singhraj Adhana, his second medal of the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Just Incredible. Congratulations to both, we all are so proud #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 4, 2021

#Tokyo2020 | #Paralympics



GOLD AND SILVER FOR INDIA!



Manoj Narwal wins gold and Singhraj Adhana bags silver in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.



Heartiest Congratulations 💐#Shooting #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5nyEfNaxBt — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 4, 2021

India strikes GOLD ! 🥇



Manish Narwal what a fabulous victory!

Congratulations on also holding the World Record in this category!



• Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final

• score of 218.2

• New Paralympics Record.#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/SEhVxXdA3m — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 4, 2021

This is fantastic. #GOLD for 19-year-old Manish Narwal in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final .



Also Singhraj Adhana winning his second medal of the #Paralympics winning a Siver.



Hats off to our stars. #Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/JYuQ9ZTBkR — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 4, 2021

Gold and Silver 🇮🇳

What a moment this is for 19 yo Manish Narwal #praise4para #IndiaAtParalympics pic.twitter.com/i01ooS5Ij5 — Ayush Hinger (@HingerAyush) September 4, 2021

Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final.



Manish Narwal 🥇

Singhraj Adhana 🥈 pic.twitter.com/HYUynm8Uej — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 4, 2021

What a day for #IND at #Paralympics



Heartiest Congratulations to Manish Narwal for winning the gold medal🥇in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 at #Paralympics



The entire nation is proud of you!! pic.twitter.com/wr2fKIg4jo — Pankaj Singh (@PankajSinghBJP) September 4, 2021

Cant express my happiness at this moment ! Its again a blockbuster from the shooters! #Gold #Silver both for 🇮🇳.Incredible duo of #ManishNarwal & #SinghrajAdhana does it in style..2nd medal for Singhraj.par yeh dil mange more!! Am I getting greedy?! #Paralympics @ParalympicIndia — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) September 4, 2021

Can't get a better start to the day.

Manish Narwal wins gold and

Singhraj bags silver in Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1.



Making India proud at every step.#Praise4Para#Paralympics pic.twitter.com/a0fJdQSHZe — Purnesh Modi (@purneshmodi) September 4, 2021

Bulls eye I say!!!! A gold and a silver coming home !!!!! Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/vqrm0bNUcu — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 4, 2021

India is surely not going to settle for less this time in #Paralympics



The hardwork and perseverance of our #Paralympians is making India glorious.



Congratulations Manish Narwal for winning Gold & Singhraj for silver in shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1. pic.twitter.com/eM85W6prr0 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) September 4, 2021

It felt like it would be a battle between Singhraj and Manish Narwal for a 3-4 but suddenly, it became a 1-2. #Shooting, what a sport. pic.twitter.com/2A2PMCKdsC — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 4, 2021

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Hugs all around!



A gold for 19-year-old Manish Narwal and a silver for 38-year-old Singhraj Adhana.



India, India! pic.twitter.com/VNOyJ6YDEf — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) September 4, 2021

What a beautiful moment... When the older embraces the younger after winning the gold!!

India 🇮🇳

🥇 Manish Narwal

🥈Singhraj Adhana pic.twitter.com/SuynueiPDT — 💜🌙Kookbaring._.97✨🪐 (@Kookbaring_97) September 4, 2021

39 yrs old Bronze and silver medalist Singhraj adhana kissing the forehead of 19 yrs old Manish Narwal who just bagged GOLD . Pic of the day .🇮🇳❤️ #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Shooting pic.twitter.com/CO5LYs0SfQ — Subham (@subhsays) September 4, 2021

शानदार - जानदार



What a powerhouse #ShootingParaSport display from #IND! 🔥



Medal numbers 1⃣4⃣ and 1⃣5⃣ for 🇮🇳 and do it in style, making it a 1-2 in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final. #Gold for Manish Narwal 🤯#Silver for Singhraj Adhana 🤩#Paralympics it has been for India! pic.twitter.com/GaHQmycXkc — OP Yadav 🇮🇳 (@opyadavofficial) September 4, 2021

The Indian Shot !!



Fantastic performance !!



Big Congratulations !!



Manish Narwal for winning #Gold

&

Singhraj for bagging #Silver in Shooting.#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/mcHZ9j48FD — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) September 4, 2021

Also Read: India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 11, 4th September) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

Edited by Diptanil Roy