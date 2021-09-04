"India dominating the podium": Twitter goes crazy as Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana strike gold and silver in shooting at the Paralympics

India's sensational day at the Paralympics continued as two Indian shooters cruised their way to the podium in the mixed 50m rifle competition. Youngster Manish Narwal and seasoned veteran Singhraj Adhana won gold and silver medals respectively to make history.
After making it to the final, the Indians were determined to win another medal and add to their tally of medals in shooting. Narwal had disappointingly crashed out in the 10 m pistol event previously. He showed up brilliantly in the all-important final this time and bagged a gold medal. Here's more on what transpired during the event.
Narwal and Singhraj add to India's medal at Paralympics
Manish Narwal qualified for the final in 7th place from qualification. He had shown glimpses of brilliance there but crashed out in the early stages. However, this time the Indian made sure that he kept his cool while shooting.
Despite starting the final languishing in 5th place, he climbed his way to the top by shooting with consistency. He ended the event by breaking the Paralympic record, shooting 218.7 during the event.
Singhraj Adhana added his second medal at the Games in Tokyo. After winning bronze in the earlier event, the veteran bettered his performance and won himself a silver. The Indian was in gold medal position in the early stages of the competition, but a string of low scores in the middle led to him falling out of the pecking order.
He had to battle his way into the silver medal position against ROC's Sergey Malyshev. However, Singhraj kept his cool and made his way through the obstacle to bag the silver medal.
