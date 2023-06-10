India's medal tally rises to 15 in ISSF Junior World Cup 2023

Team India has continually proved their mettle in ISSF Junior World Cups and World Championships since 2019. The experienced and skilled athletes have managed to end at the top in each edition's standings.

Similarly, ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 witnessed Indian athletes leaving their mark with significant performances. The event saw 39 Indian shooters participating in Suhl. Concerning the latest news from the event, India have topped the medal tally with 15 medals including six gold, six silver, and three bronze.

The results demonstrate Indian athletes' dedication and determination toward the sports proving that their hard work has paid off.

Indian shooters obtain success in ISSF Junior World Cup 2023

In the Women's 25m Pistol Team Event, Megana, Paya, and Simranpreet portrayed their superior skills. As a result, they secured the coveted gold medal for their outstanding performance.

Likewise, in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Event, Gautami, Swati, and Sonam illustrated their prowess in shooting and clinched the gold medal. With their remarkable accuracy and focused concentration, they dominated the event and emerged as the top team.

Moving on to the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Event, Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh, and Jatin displayed their skills and earned the silver medal for their remarkable performance. Their precision, speed, and control in the rapid-fire discipline were truly impressive, letting them secure a podium finish.

In the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team Event, Dhanush, Abhinav, and Saalim put up a celestial interpretation and secured the silver medal. Their exceptional shooting skills and consistent scores propelled them to the podium.

In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, Suruchi Inder Singh and Shubham Bisla exhibited their skill and earned the bronze medal. Their combined efforts and exceptional coordination in the mixed-team event resulted in a podium finish.

Moreover, in the Skeet Mixed Team event, Harmehar Singh Lally and Sanjana Sood showcased their talent and secured the bronze medal. Their proficiency in skeet shooting, combined with their teamwork and focus, led to a successful performance.

Here is the table summing up all the results for Indian athletes in ISSF Junior World Cup 2023:

Event Medal Athletes Women's 25m Pistol Team Event 🥇 Gold Megana, Paya & Simranpreet Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Event 🥇 Gold Gautami, Swati & Sonam Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Event 🥈 Silver Sameer, Rajkanwar Singh & Jatin Men's 10m Air Rifle Team Event 🥈 Silver Dhanush, Abhinav & Saalim 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 🥉 Bronze Suruchi Indersingh/Shubham Bisla Skeet Mixed Team 🥉 Bronze Harmehar Singh Lally/Sanjana Sood Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol 🥉 Bronze Mahesh Pasupathy Anandakumar

