Indian shooter Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu dies by suicide in Faridkot

Indian shooter Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu allegedly died by suicide on Thursday (December 9). She shot herself with a licensed pistol inside at her residence in Faridkot, Punjab.

Sandhu killed herself with her .22 pistol on Thursday morning. Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO of Faridkot City police station, revealed that she died of a headshot wound. Police have initiated a probe into the matter under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

“We got a call from the control room about a girl allegedly having shot herself at her residence in Gali number 4 in Faridkot’s Harinder Nagar on Thursday early morning. On reaching there, we found the body of 17-year-old Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu," said Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO of Faridkot City police station.

It is being said that Sandhu's dissatisfaction towards her performance during the 64th National Shooting Championship led to this huge loss to the shooting fraternity.

In the recently concluded 64th National Shooting Championship, Sandhu failed to win a medal at the women's singles event. However, she bagged a medal in the team event.

Sandhu's family said she was very disappointed with her performance at the national championships held in Delhi. They further added that she shared her performance-related disappointments with the family and that her problems could have been counseled.

"The incident took place when she was studying on the ground floor, where her grandmother was sleeping. The rest of us were sleeping on the first floor. We got to know in the morning,” said shooter’s father Jaswinder Singh Sandhu to The Indian Express.

However, police stated that no suicide note was found at the location.

"According to the family, she was disappointed with her performance in the nationals held in Delhi earlier this week. We have handed the body to the family after autopsy and have launched the investigations. No suicide note has been recovered,” said Inspector Harjinder Singh.

Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh condoles Shooter Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu's demise

Captain Amarinder Singh took to social media to express his grief.

"Disheartening to know that International-level shooter Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu has lost her precious life. She had won multiple national medals. My deepest condolences to the family," wrote Captain Amarinder Singh.

Capt.Amarinder Singh @capt_amarinder Disheartening to know that International-level shooter Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu has lost her precious life. She had won multiple national medals. My deepest condolences to the family. Disheartening to know that International-level shooter Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu has lost her precious life. She had won multiple national medals. My deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/4ZbEVAmJR8

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championships 2021: Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinches gold

Edited by Aditya Singh