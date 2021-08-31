2021 Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana clinches bronze, while Manish finishes 7th in 10m Air Pistol SH1 final

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana clinched a bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event finals at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday. However, Manish Narwal, who topped the qualification round of the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event finished 7th on the list.

Singhraj bagged a bronze medal with a score of 216.8. Whereas, the Chinese shooters Yang Chao and Huang Xing scored 237.9 and 237.5 respectively to win gold and silver medals in the finals. Manish scored 135.8 to finish 7th.

BRONZE FOR SINGHRAJ! 🎉



The 39-year-old wins a Bronze Medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! 🥉



What an achievement! What a moment! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations!

Singhraj started the better of the two Indians. He was placed in the top 3 after four shots. Narwal shot a 8.7 with his 4th shot. In this sport, even one second matters and can cost players their rankings during the match.

Manish was recovering well from his poor start. He then scored 8.9 of the final shot and was precariously placed in 6th position after the first 10 shots. Singhraj was phenomenal throughout. Singhraj managed to score a 99.6 from the first 10 shots and was placed 2nd. The defending champion Yang Chao was leading with 100.3.

After consecutive poor attempts Manish was eliminated from the final. He shot 19.8 points in his two shots and failed to survive after being behind by 0.6 points.

Singhraj scored 9.4, 9.7, 10.4 during his 13th, 14th,15th shot and 8.7 during his 16th shot. He was placed fourth behind the Chinese shooters.

A bad series from LOU Xiaolong of China, placed Singhraj back in the top three. After his 19th shot Singhraj was out of the medal contention and with the 20th shot he stormed into the top three.

Singhraj- 10m Air Pistol SH1 men's event finals at 2021 Paralympics

It’s Bronze for Singhraj at #Tokyo2020



Singhraj clinches 🥉 in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final with 216.8 points



With this, 🇮🇳’s medal tally stands at 8, highest ever at any #Paralympics



Thank you for making #IND proud

Way to go Champ!!

10m Air Pistol SH1 event qualification round results:

The Indian shooting contingent's phenomenol run continued of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana qualified for the finals in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the Asaka Shooting Range on Tuesday.

Manish Narwal amassed 575 -21x points at an average of 9.583 after shooting 60 shots on target. Manish was placed atop the rankings table in the qualifying round just edging China's Xiaolong Lou considering the number of X's (575 -15x). Meanwhile, Singhraj Adhana managed a 569 -18x to finish 6th in the qualification round.

Apart from Manish and Singhraj, Deepender Singh gathered 560 -9x points in the qualifications. Singh's score was not enough for him to qualify for the finals. He finished 10th after scoring 96, 93, 96, 88, 92,and 95 in the six series.

