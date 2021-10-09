ISSF Junior World Championship: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar-Ayushi Podder bags silver in 50m Rifle 3 positions mixed team

Indian Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Ayushi Podder clinched silver medals at the ISSF Junior World Championship (ISSF) in Lima, Peru. The Indian duo finished second to Germany's Max Braun and Anna Janssen with a score of 17-31 in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event on Friday.

Apart from Aishwarya and Ayushi, Tejaswani and Anish finished third to win bronze in the in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team event. The Indian duo cruised past Thailand's Chawisa Paduka and Ram Khamhaeng with a score of 10-8.

Earlier in the week, Aishwary bettered the junior world record in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final with a score of 463.4. Aishwary shattered the world record of in the final to win gold at the ISSF Junior World Championship.

Meanwhile, this will be shooter Rhythm Sangwan's third medal at the shooting championship.

India is leading the medal tally whereas the USA is placed in second position in the list.

Other top notch performances by the Indian shooters at the ISSF Junior World Championship:

It's raining medals for the Indian shooters at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship.

Indian duo Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu bagged gold in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team event on Friday. Rhythym and Sidhu defeated Thailand’s Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakron 9-1 to fetch India’s 10th gold of the ongoing Shooting Championship.

In the junior women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Indian trio Ayushi Podder, Prasiddhi Mahant and Nishcal clinched silver medal. They lost against the American trio of Elizabeth McGhin, Lorraine Zaun, and Carolynn Tucker with a scoreline of 43-47.

On Thursday, the Indian pair of Vijayveer Sidhu and Rhythm Sangwan defeated Thailand's Kanyakorn Hirunphoem and Schwakon Triniphakorn 9-1 to win gold medals in the finals of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed team event.

