ISSF Junior World Championships: Indian women's 25m Pistol team wins gold, Manu Bhaker bags her fifth medal

The ISSF Junior World Championships have turned out to be a prodigious event for ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker. It's raining gold medals for the champion shooter at the tournament.

The Indian Women's 25m Pistol Team comprising Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor and Rhythm Sangwan swept the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru.

The Indian trio of have convincingly defeated Team USA comprising of Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln and Ada Claudia Korkhin 16-4 in the final. With this medal, India clinched its ninth gold medal in the Championship.

France's Camille Jedrzejewski, Heloise Fourre and Elisa Candel won bronze medals after defeating team Ukraine 17-7 in the third-place play-off. The Ukraine team comprised Nadiia Shamanova, Yana Chuchmarova and Viliena Bevz.

IndiaSportsHub @IndiaSportsHub GOLD MEDAL ALERT 🚨 Indian team comprising of 14 year old Naamya Kapoor, Manu Bhaker & Rhythm Sangwan in 25 mtr Pistol Women Team event have beaten the Usa 🇺🇸 team convincingly to win India’s Ninth Gold at #ISSFJuniorWorldChampionships Congratulations 🎉 GOLD MEDAL ALERT 🚨 Indian team comprising of 14 year old Naamya Kapoor, Manu Bhaker & Rhythm Sangwan in 25 mtr Pistol Women Team event have beaten the Usa 🇺🇸 team convincingly to win India’s Ninth Gold at #ISSFJuniorWorldChampionships Congratulations 🎉 https://t.co/KRvIkGUY7C

Manu Bhaker's performance at the ISSF Junior World Championships:

Manu Bhaker has made a solid comeback after a disappointing run at the Tokyo Olympics, with an outstanding shooting display at the ISSF World Junior Championships.

Manu Bhaker bagged four gold medals and a bronze medal in at the Shooting Championships. She has won 10m Air Pistol (Individual), 10m Air Pistol (Women's Team), 10m Air Pistol (Mixed Team), 25m Pistol (Women's Team). She has also won bronze in the 25m Pistol (Individual) so far.

Apart from Manu, the 14-year-old Naamya Kapoor bagged her second gold medal at the event. Earlier, Naamya bagged gold in the individual category of the women's 25m pistol where she stunned her compatriot Manu Bhaker to finish on top.

Meanwhile, Shooter Rhythym Sangwan has also bagged two medals at the shooting championships.

Also Read

With nine gold medals, six silver medals and three bronzes, Indian shooters are on top of the medal tally, while USA are placed second with four gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Also read: ISSF Junior World Championship: Manu Bhaker wins second gold, men's 10m Air Rifle team beat USA to grab top spot on podium

Edited by Rohit Mishra