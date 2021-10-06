ISSF Junior World Championship: Three Indian shooters sail through to finals

The Indian shooters bestowed a top notch performance to top the list at the at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2021 on Wednesday. At the end of the first stage of qualification in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, three Indian shooters cruised through to the finals of the event.

Shooters Udhayveer, Adarsh and Vijayveer secured fourth, fifth and sixth position finishes respectively. They did so in the qualification round of the ISSF Junior World Championship.

Apart from the three shooters, Anish unfortunately couldn't manage a top six finish.

He shot 562 points to finish tenth on the list. Sidhu Udhayveer scored 577-19X, Adarsh Singh 574-16X and Sidhu Vijayveer scored a 572-17X in the qualification round.

The Indian team of Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor and Rhythm Sangwan also topped the charts at the end of the first stage of qualification in the women’s 25m pistol team event.

The Indian trio scored 878 in their precision round and were followed by France in second place, who scored 872. Hungary were placed third with a score of 866.

Trap shooters scorecard at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2021

Vivaan Kapoor was the best performing Indian as he finished seventh in qualification with a score of 116, in the men’s event. Aakash Kushwaha, who broke 114 clay targets, stood ninth on the list. Meanwhile, Mohamadmuzahid Malek was 17th with 112 points. Shardul Vihan finished 19th, scoring 110 in the qualification round.

The Indian shooters finished in the bottom half of the table with Kirti Gupta, occupying 16th place. She managed to hit 104 clay targets in the qualification round.

Divya Singh was 20th with a score of 93 while Aadya Tripathi was 21st with 89.

Edited by Aditya Singh