ISSF Junior World Championships: Ganemat Sekhon claims silver women’s skeet

Upcoming women’s skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon claimed a silver medal at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, Peru. This was India’s fifth medal taking it to second spot behind the USA in the overall standings.

The Chandigarh girl picked up her maiden senior ISSF World Cup medals in New Delhi earlier this year. She trounced in a shoot-off to America’s Alish Fayth Layne, after both had tied for 46-hits after the 60-shot final. Italy’s Sara Bongini won bronze.

It was a good outing for India at the ISSF World Championships, with Manu Bhaker winning the lone gold (so far) in the women’s 10m air pistol. Her compatriot Esha Singh won silver.

Mumbai’s Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil had begun the medal-rush with a silver in the Men’s 10M Air Rifle. Ramita followed that up with a bronze in the Women’s 10M Air Rifle at the ISSF Junior World Championships.

The second Indian in the Women’s Skeet final Raiza Dhillon could not get going and finished sixth, hitting 14 of the first 20 targets. India also finished outside the medals in the Men’s 10M Air Pistol with Naveen finishing fourth, Sarabjot Singh sixth and Vijayveer Sidhu eighth after all three had made the finals cut.

Poor show by men’s skeet at ISSF Junior World Championships

Meanwhile, in the men’s skeet event, none of the three Indians – Rajveer Gill, Abhay Singh and Ayish Rudraraju – could make it to the six-man finals.

At the beginning of day three of ISSF Junior World Championships, where two finals are on schedule, namely the Men’ and Women’s Team Skeet competitions, India stands second in the table behind the USA.

USA won six medals on Thursday, including three gold medals led by Tokyo Olympic gold medalist William Shaner in the men’s 10m air rifle. France and Belarus were the other two nations to win gold medals on the second day of the ISSF Junior World Championships.

