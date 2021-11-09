ISSF President's Cup 2021: Manu Bhaker bags second gold medal, Rahi Sarnobat quells equipment malfunction to win silver

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker and her Turkish partner Ozgur Varlik clinched a gold medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Mixed Team Pistol event on Tuesday. This will be Manu's second gold medal at the ongoing ISSF President's Cup in Wroclaw, Poland.
Earlier, Manu bagged a gold medal with partner Javad Foroughi of Iran in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on the opening day of the ISSF President’s Cup.
Manu, alongside Ozgur Varlik, finished second in the qualification round. They came in behind the Chinese-Estonian duo of Xiao Jiaruixuan and Peeter Olesk in the 25m rapid fire mixed team Pistol event on Monday.
Rahi Sarnobat overcomes pistol malfunction to win silver, Manu missed posium finish at the 2021 ISSF President's Cup:
Indian pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat bagged a silver medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the ongoing ISSF President's Cup on Tuesday.
Rahi managed to score 31 points in the finals. She bravely managed to uphold her composure despite the equipment malfunction during the 25m pistol final event.
Rahi could have managed a better score. Unfortunately, she mistargeted a few crucial shots in the last two series after suffering a pistol malfunction.
Meanwhile, Vennekamp of Germany clinched a gold medal with a score of 33, just two points ahead of Rahi. French shooter and reigning European champion Mathilde Lamolle settled for a bronze medal with 27 points.
Manu Baker also competed in the same event but could only secure a sixth place finish.
Both Rahi and Manu pulled off identical scores in the qualification round on Monday. They scored 583 points respectively in the qualification round.
With this, India concludes the 2021 ISSF President's Cup campaign with five medals. Two gold medals, two silver medals and one bronze medal was India's final tally at the prestigious shooting event.
